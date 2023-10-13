Eric Trump just made the most absurd claims about his childhood & no one believes a word of it

Eric Trump wants everyone to know his old man is a fantastic guy and great dad…despite all evidence to the contrary!

In an interview on Kari Lake’s show (ughhhh), the middle Trump son opened up about his “unconventional” childhood.

And the anecdotes he shared certainly back that up!

While Eric says his dad didn’t spend a lot of time “throwing baseballs around” with his sons, he did make them work on construction sites.

That’s right: While most adolescents were playing sports or honing hobbies, the Trump kids were…blowing up sheetrock?

If you buy that, let me tell you about an election that was stolen…

“He also made us work very, very hard. I was on construction sites when I was 11, 12 years old, breaking down walls, concrete, sheetrock, plumbing,” said Eric. “Stuff I literally still do for myself these days.”

So let’s get this straight: Donald Trump put his pre-teen sons on construction sites and had them operating very, very heavy machinery? And everybody else was fine with this?

Apparently, child labor laws weren’t a thing in the …(*checks notes) ’90s!

“We were making minimum wage, and he put us on those sites, because he cared about work ethic,” said Eric. “There was no free time, there was no nonsense. ‘You’re gonna work. You want a bike? You’re gonna work for it.’”

An interesting follow-up would’ve been asking Eric when he actually worked on these construction sites, considering he and Don Jr. attended an elite boarding school (tuition is $61,000 per year). But nonetheless…

Eric describes his blue collar childhood, saying that his dad made him do manual labor jobs on construction sites when he was 11 years old for minimum wage to earn money for a bike. pic.twitter.com/R7Yz8TvDkW — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 12, 2023

Yeah, that happened. 😂😂😂 — Kass (@Ka55andraS) October 13, 2023

Did he stiff him when it came time to be paid like he does many of his contractors? — Conservativa Politica (@ConservativaPol) October 13, 2023

I’m sure Eric would have preferred a hug from Donald… — Scott Koopman (@skkoopman) October 13, 2023

For years, the Trump boys have laughably tried to paint themselves as regular hard-working kids. Don Jr. fondly recalls his days growing up in “the rust belt,” since their fancy boarding school was in central Pennsylvania.

But this nonsense about toiling on construction sites for minimum wage at 11 years old is new. Then again, Eric says his father was always stern with him.

From a (very) young age, he claims Donald told his kids to stay away from illicit substances.

“I tell this story all the time. I would walk into his room every morning, give him a kiss before school. ‘Eric: no drinking, no drugs, no smoking,'” he told Lake. “Every single day. I’m four years old. What the hell is drinking? Are you talking about apple juice? What are drugs? I had no idea.”

Yeah, we have no idea either…

Eric says when he was 4 years old he would walk into his father’s room every morning and give him a kiss, and Trump would tell him, “no drinking, no smoking, no drugs.” pic.twitter.com/e7KGb4jaRs — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 12, 2023

he reeks of kendall roy — comedic canadian (@comedicanadian) October 12, 2023

Bet he’s disappointed in Jr, then. — Claire Armstrong (@Claireabelle___) October 13, 2023

There is a 0% chance Trump knows his son's birthday. https://t.co/EaAWmpWFoe — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) October 12, 2023

And then he would whisper sweetly, “Tell me your name again?” https://t.co/WhxTmPyGyS — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) October 13, 2023

It’s been an interesting time for the genre of Trump men giving strange interviews to sycophantic questioners about their family lives. Last month, Donald Trump told Megyn Kelly he and Melania enjoy “dinners like other people’s dinners.

Melania, of course, just changed her prenup for the third time!

But it’s weird she would think that’s necessary, given Donald’s well-known generosity. As an example of his father’s kind-heartedness, Eric boasted about Ivana’s gravesite at Bedminster, one of his prized properties.

“We have a family funeral plot in New Jersey, and he was the first one to say: ‘I want her with us.’ That was pretty amazing,” said Eric, apparently dazzled about his father’s affection for his own mother. “Again, an ex-wife long removed. He’s an incredible man. He’s got a heart of gold.”

Lake responded she’s seen the plot herself, and remarked it’s “wonderful.”

If she means “overgrown with grass and weeds,” then sure!

Ivana Trump's cheap, tacky grave a year ago . . . and now.



It's not enough to sling your dead wife's corpse under a golf course, you can't even bother to maintain the burial site by mowing the grass and stopping dogs from pissing on it?



What a horrible, disrespectful family. pic.twitter.com/8R0cq0zBuh — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 13, 2023

Then again, maybe Eric hasn’t seen the grave in a while? After all, he’s been busy appearing in court for his dad’s $250 million fraud trial, and crying on TV.

Eric says it was amazing that his dad offered to bury his mom at Bedminster because a lot of people wouldn’t do that for their ex-wives. pic.twitter.com/68RuByh6vs — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 13, 2023

Eric gets paid to say nice things about his dad. That’s the trump family-business model. They’re basically hostages to his paper wealth — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) October 13, 2023

The mother of 3 of his children in that unmarked grave in the woods? Okay, Eric https://t.co/q20wXJ41rb — Carol (@ciaogirl9) October 13, 2023

Oh, and we forgot to mention, Donald may have received tax breaks for burying Ivana at Bedminster. The Trump family worked to establish a nonprofit cemetery company in Hackettstown, N.J., which would exempt the site from taxes, rates and assessments.

Hackettstown is about 20 miles from where Ivana is buried.

While Donald could be forced to auction off his New York properties, maybe he can keep the gravesite? He’d probably be OK with that, too.

After all, he’s a family man through and through!