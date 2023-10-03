Eric Trump is melting down over daddy’s fraud trial & he hasn’t even taken the stand yet

Eric Trump is melting down before he even takes the stand.
The middle Trump child appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show Monday night and suffered an apparent conniption when talking about his father’s civil fraud trial. New York attorney general Letitia James is accusing the one-term, twice-impeached, quadruple-indicted ex-president of fraudulently inflating the value of his assets to secure favorable loans.
Donald Trump‘s dunderhead sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, are also listed as defendants in the case. They are expected to testify, along with Ivanka, who somehow convinced an appeals court to dismiss the charges against her.
But Eric and Donald Jr. weren’t so lucky. It’s apparent that Eric can’t take the heat.
On Monday, he wailed about his family’s legal plight.
“Mar-a-Lago is one of the most valuable properties in the world, worth well over $1 billion,” he cried. “Look at the portfolio of properties, they’re incredible. There’s no one that’s done more for the New York City skyline than Donald Trump.”
That’s quite the claim! Never mind that Trump Tower is actually pretty boring and rectangular. Nobody has done more for the NYC skyline.
Nobody!
Eric went on to rip New York City as “dirty” and “crime-ridden,” while praising his daddy for shaping the “amazing American city.”
This kid has gotta get his story straight! Even Kendall Roy performs better under pressure.
“New York has the worst problems of any city arguably in the country. It’s dirty, it’s crime-ridden. You’ve got illegal immigration problems all over the place,” bemoaned Eric. “And this is what the attorney general spends her time on? Going after a guy who has put more money and more assets and done more to shape an amazing American city than Donald Trump.”
“Dad, I went on Hannity, can I play my PS5 now??? Please!!!!”— The Chud Report (@TheChudReport) October 3, 2023
It warms my heart that they are finally getting hit where it hurts.— Kim Masters (@kimmasters) October 3, 2023
Well, that doesn’t pass the lie detector— District Politics (@southern_cone) October 3, 2023
While Donald Trump is facing four criminal indictments–ranging from his alleged brazen mishandling of classified documents to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election–he seems most upset about this fraud case.
That’s probably because James’ argument cuts against his very ethos. She’s saying that Donald Trump isn’t a wildly successful business man.
Instead, he’s a fraud.
As expected, Trump is taking the allegations in stride!
James is suing Trump for $250 million, and accusing him of defrauding New York City. She’s also asking that Trump lose control of his NYC properties, including his beloved Trump Tower.
Hysterically, the judge assigned to the case, Arthur Engoron, also says Mar-a-Lago is valued at $18 million–citing a local Palm Beach county official’s assessment.
But Eric says his dad’s house is worth over $1 billion!…even though Trump’s own company valued the property at $27 million just three years ago.
Then again, it’s easy to appear brash with a sycophant like Hannity. Eric seemed far less confident during his deposition for the trial.
Very masculine ❤️— Randy‼️ (@RandyHeyyyy) October 2, 2023
What else do you expect from Thurston von Shytebag?— Mac McCullough (@SpitfireMarkIX) October 2, 2023
What a fiery soul! Maybe Eric can save some of that venom to help out his wife, Lara, who’s accusing Apple of shadow-banning her lousy rendition of Tom Petty’s “Don’t Back Down.”
Can’t the poor Trumps ever catch a break?
12 Comments
abfab
The lobby is gauche and the entire building is dated and gold-plated. It should be demolished. No one would miss it.
bachy
A vulgar, overwrought eyesore.
abfab
The Hill
BY JUDY KURTZ – 10/03/23 11:02 AM ET
Schwarzenegger advises Trump on weight loss: ‘Run around your cell three times’.
Terrycloth
I’ve been in there. Tacky. From capets to wallpaper to gold everything. .hdeous
abfab
Mara Largo will have to be gutted. Tacky City! Mrs. Post must be turning in her grave.
abfab
”Eric Trump, a co-defendant, also appears engaged scanning exhibits that appear on the screen and keeping a steady eye on Bender as he testifies. He’s also biting his nails.”
From CNN’s Lauren del Valle
Troyfight
Eric can be a dork, but compared to Hunter? who deserves more ‘bad presidential son’ press…?
jcool
eric
and junior
abfab
Eric is a dork. Period.
jcool
and of course jared.
abfab
And Ivanka Princess Dork of Boca Del VIsta
jcool
the upside is that eric will probably be more popular in prison than jr. or daddy.