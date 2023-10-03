scared son

Eric Trump is melting down over daddy’s fraud trial & he hasn’t even taken the stand yet

By · 12 comments
Eric Trump

Eric Trump is melting down before he even takes the stand.

The middle Trump child appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show Monday night and suffered an apparent conniption when talking about his father’s civil fraud trial. New York attorney general Letitia James is accusing the one-term, twice-impeached, quadruple-indicted ex-president of fraudulently inflating the value of his assets to secure favorable loans.

Donald Trump‘s dunderhead sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, are also listed as defendants in the case. They are expected to testify, along with Ivanka, who somehow convinced an appeals court to dismiss the charges against her.

But Eric and Donald Jr. weren’t so lucky. It’s apparent that Eric can’t take the heat.

On Monday, he wailed about his family’s legal plight.

“Mar-a-Lago is one of the most valuable properties in the world, worth well over $1 billion,” he cried. “Look at the portfolio of properties, they’re incredible. There’s no one that’s done more for the New York City skyline than Donald Trump.”

That’s quite the claim! Never mind that Trump Tower is actually pretty boring and rectangular. Nobody has done more for the NYC skyline.

Nobody!

Eric went on to rip New York City as “dirty” and “crime-ridden,” while praising his daddy for shaping the “amazing American city.”

This kid has gotta get his story straight! Even Kendall Roy performs better under pressure.

“New York has the worst problems of any city arguably in the country. It’s dirty, it’s crime-ridden. You’ve got illegal immigration problems all over the place,” bemoaned Eric. “And this is what the attorney general spends her time on? Going after a guy who has put more money and more assets and done more to shape an amazing American city than Donald Trump.”

While Donald Trump is facing four criminal indictments–ranging from his alleged brazen mishandling of classified documents to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election–he seems most upset about this fraud case.

That’s probably because James’ argument cuts against his very ethos. She’s saying that Donald Trump isn’t a wildly successful business man.

Instead, he’s a fraud.

As expected, Trump is taking the allegations in stride!

James is suing Trump for $250 million, and accusing him of defrauding New York City. She’s also asking that Trump lose control of his NYC properties, including his beloved Trump Tower.

Hysterically, the judge assigned to the case, Arthur Engoron, also says Mar-a-Lago is valued at $18 million–citing a local Palm Beach county official’s assessment.

But Eric says his dad’s house is worth over $1 billion!…even though Trump’s own company valued the property at $27 million just three years ago.

Then again, it’s easy to appear brash with a sycophant like Hannity. Eric seemed far less confident during his deposition for the trial.

What a fiery soul! Maybe Eric can save some of that venom to help out his wife, Lara, who’s accusing Apple of shadow-banning her lousy rendition of Tom Petty’s “Don’t Back Down.”

Can’t the poor Trumps ever catch a break?