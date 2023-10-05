The #1 most humiliating thing ever is probably about to happen to Donald Trump

Today marks day four of Donald Trump‘s $250 million civil fraud trial in New York and things haven’t been going to well for the 77-year-old, one-term, twice-impeached, quadruple-indicted ex-president.

Not only was he already found liable for fraud and gag-ordered by Justice Arthur Engoron after attacking a law clerk on social media, but the evidence and testimony provided by witnesses, in particular his former accountant Donald Bender, has been truly devastating.

Now, New York’s former assistant attorney general Tristan Snell, who successfully prosecuted Trump University in 2014, resulting in a $25 million settlement, has made a dire prediction about the fate of Trump’s business empire.

Trump attending the NY AG fraud trial was just a publicity stunt.



His appearance served no legal purpose. He did not win any legal arguments. He embarrassed himself and got a gag order.



He whined in front of the cameras and begged for money from his supporters.



Self-pity. Sad. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) October 5, 2023

Speaking to MSNBC last night, Snell predicted that when everything is said and done, Trump will be forced to auction off his ill-gotten New York properties, including his prized Trump Tower.

“The worst outcome that could have come from this case has already been handed down, and that is for the corporate licenses to be canceled,” he said.

Without those corporate licenses, Snell continued, “the properties are likely going to be liquidated. The properties are probably going to be sold at auction. That’s probably what is going to happen. We don’t know that for sure, but that is probably where this is headed.”

The ex-president, Snell added, is “really, really in trouble.”

Not only would losing the properties put a major dent Trump’s alleged net worth, but it would probably be the #1 most embarrassing thing imaginable for him, since he’s built his entire reputation on appearing as a savvy real estate tycoon.

It would probably be even more embarrassing than losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden by 7 million votes, which he’s still not over, or having his mugshot taken at a Georgia jailhouse, providing the United States of America with its first-ever presidential mugshot.

Donald Trump (Photo: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

The ex-president attended the first three days of his trial in New York, which could run through the end of the year, but he sat out today’s proceedings, choosing instead to fly down to Florida, where his lawyers are feverishly trying to delay the trial in his classified documents case until after the 2024 presidential election.

That trial is currently scheduled to begin in Florida May 20, 2024, three weeks after his election interference case in Washington, D.C., which is scheduled to begin March 4, 2024.

Speaking outside the courthouse in Manhattan this week, Trump said, “This trial is a disgrace. Never happened. Nothing like this has never happened before.” Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Letitia James quipped to reporters, “The Donald Trump show is over.”

Indeed, the Donald Trump show appears to be over. Once we get through the climax, that is.