Melania just revealed the most obvious sign that her marriage to Donald is sinking fast

Melania wants to protect hers!

The ex-FLOTUS has “quietly” renegotiated her prenuptial agreement with Donald Trump, sources tell Page Six. It is believed to be the third time Melania has changed the terms of her marriage agreement with the one-term, twice-impeached, quadruple-indicted ex-president.

With Trump facing a myriad of legal cases–he was found liable for fraud this week in New York State court and could owe $250 million–Melania wants to ensure their son, Barron, is guaranteed his fortune.

“Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron,” the source said.

In addition to the fraud case, Trump is facing four criminal indictments for his alleged misdeeds as president, ranging from mishandling national secrets to trying to overturn the 2020 election.

“This agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles [Donald] has suffered,” a source added.

For those wondering, Melania hasn’t appeared at any of her husband’s many arraignments or court dates…

It’s been a rough week for Melania, who may soon be forced to vacate her beloved perch in Trump Tower. After being found liable in the aforementioned fraud case, Trump could lose control of Trump Tower and all of his New York properties.

Trump, along with his dunderhead sons Eric and Don Jr., lied about the properties of their values by as much as $3.6 billion per year, a judge ruled.

Court documents say Trump inflated the value of his building’s three-story penthouse, where Melania primarily resides, by as much as $200 million a year from 2012 to 2016.

And the news only gets worse from there. Ivanka, who managed to convince an appeals court to dismiss fraud charges against her, is now listed as one of the prosecutor’s witnesses in the fraud lawsuit.

Daddy’s (former?) favorite daughter is teflon through and through.

Melania, meanwhile, is basically invisible. Since Trump announced his latest presidential bid, she’s only given one brief interview to Fox News.

Even Trump, one of the great bloviators of our time, gets flummoxed when asked about his wife’s absence.

“Our dinners are…nice,” he said in a recent interview with Megyn Kelly. “Our dinners are like other people’s dinners. We get along.”

Hmm…maybe not? When Trump was elected president, Melania infamously stayed in New York for an additional six months, and often traveled back home.

These days, she splits her time between Mar-a-Lago and Trump Tower.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who served as Melania’s senior adviser in the White House, is unforgiving in her assessment of Melania and Trump’s marriage.

“I believe it’s a transactional marriage,” she said in a recent interview. “Donald got arm candy. … and Melania got two dynamic decades.”

Melania and Donald Trump.

A transactional marriage.

Melania and Donald Trump.

A transactional marriage.

A Trump is a Trump is a Trump.

Melania may not be worried Trump will run out of money, but the new prenup is apparently a precaution.

“It’s not that she threatened to leave him,” said a source. “It’s definitely the underlying idea.”

Now that underlying idea is out in the open. What a nice, happy family!

Before there was "Be Best" – "… it was alleged that the former first lady renegotiated the couple's prenup in 2017 at the same time that she was delaying her move from Manhattan to the White House."



