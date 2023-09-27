Who’s gonna tell Melania she might have to find a new place to live if her husband loses Trump Tower?

In case you haven’t heard, Donald Trump, Don Jr., and Eric were found liable for fraud in New York state court yesterday in a devastating rebuke of the Trump Organization and its years of shady business practices.

Justice Arthur F. Engoron agreed with New York Attorney General Letitia James by ruling that the Trumps lied about the value of their properties to secure cheaper loans, inflating their worth to banks and insurers by as much as $3.6 billion–yes, $3.6 billion–a year.

As a result, the ex-president could now be on the hook for up to $250 million. The exact fine will be determined at trial, which is scheduled to begin next week and could run through the end of the year.

Engoron also immediately revoked Trump’s business certificates, essentially stripping him of control of his New York properties, including his prized Trump Tower, located at 725 5th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.

And that’s where Melania enters the picture.

Since leaving Washington, D.C. in January 2021, the ex-FLOTUS has reportedly been splitting her time between Mar-a-Lago and Trump Tower, although she is said to prefer the latter property better.

Manhattan has been her home since she packed up her suitcase and left Slovenia to pursue a modeling career way back in 1996. And Trump Tower has been her primary residence since marrying Trump in 2005.

She owns an apartment on the 33rd floor but is believed to reside in the building’s three-floor penthouse, which court documents say the ex-president inflated the value of by as much as $200 million a year from 2012 to 2016.

Melania loves Trump Tower so much, in fact, that she famously refused to leave after her husband was elected president and had moved into the White House. She didn’t join him in D.C. until six months after he took office and made regular trips back to Manhattan throughout her tenure as first lady.

These days, she is frequently photographed entering and exiting the building using a side entrance and flanked by secret service members.

But all that could soon be changing.

After yesterday’s ruling, the one-term, twice-impeached, quadruple-indicted ex-president is now at risk of losing control of Trump Tower, as well as his Westchester golf club and all other New York properties (a.k.a. His “Mona Lisas of properties”, as he likes to call them).

Although it’s not yet clear what will happen next.

There’s a chance he’ll be allowed to keep the properties, but they’ll be placed in receivership, meaning he couldn’t sell them or use them to secure any additional loans. There’s also a chance they could be sold by the court to pay off all his debts and other liabilities, meaning Melania might have to move out.

The only thing that is clear at this point is that none of the options Trump faces are good and he’s pissed about that. (We’re pretty sure Melania isn’t happy either.)

In response to yesterday’s ruling, he took to Truth Social to call it “a very sad day for the New York State System of Justice.” His lawyers say they will appeal the ruling, but most legal experts say the chances of that being successful are slim to none.

Meanwhile, James’ office issued a statement saying, “Today, a judge ruled in our favor and found that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization engaged in years of financial fraud. We look forward to presenting the rest of our case at trial.”

As for Melania, she’s been keeping herself in denial busy by hawking her latest line of Christmas ornament NFTs on social media.