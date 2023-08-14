Oh god, the Ivana Trump gravesite story just took another sick and twisted turn

It’s been a little over a year since Ivana Trump was laid to rest in a pauper’s grave on Donald Trump‘s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey after she fell down a spiral staircase in her Upper East Side apartment while home alone.
Over the weekend, new images of Ivana’s gravesite, which has become overgrown with grass and weeds, hit the internet and people
are shocked have thoughts…
The pictures were obtained by the Daily Mail, which reports the grave is cordoned off with guard rails to prevent anyone from approaching it. But that didn’t stop a photographer with a long distance lens from getting a shot.
A Trump spokesperson said the soil around the grave needs time to fully set, and that once it does, a larger headstone will be installed. They did not offer an explanation, however, for why they grass and weeds have not been tended to.
But not everyone is buying the excuse…
It has been reported that Ivana was buried on Trump’s Bedminster golf course for a tax break since New Jersey tax code exempts cemetery land from all business, sales, income, and inheritance taxes.
In 2015, Trump received the approval to build a family cemetery at his Bedminster golf course that would include a classical mausoleum. The one-term, twice-impeached, thrice-indicted (for now) ex-president has indicated that he wants to be buried there after he dies.
“It’s never something you like to think about, but it makes sense,” he told Page Six in 2007. “This is such beautiful land, and Bedminster is one of the richest places in the country.”
In other Ivana Trump news, the townhouse where she died is still on the market after almost 10 months.
The 8700-square home, which was a dentist’s office when Ivana purchased it in 1992 after her super messy divorce from Trump, is currently listed at $26.5 million. But nobody seems interested in buying the place.
The pricetag likely has something to do with it. But so does the tacky gold ceilings, pink-marble flooring, gold railings, leopard-print carpeting, gold hardware, crystal chandeliers, and gold-trimmed wallpaper.
Dennis Basso, a fashion designer and longtime associate of Ivana, told The Real Deal, an online forum dedicated to New York real estate, back in April that the house was Ivana’s “idea of glam.”
“It’s a pretty facade,” he says. “But no one is buying the place and not redoing it. It may have been done by the best designer of its period, but nobody with this kind of money wants a 30-year-old bathroom, and that’s how long she was in that apartment.”
Then, of course, there’s the fact that, since Ivana died in the home, it has become a pilgrimage stop for MAGA maniacs.
14 Comments
Jim
are we surprised
The burial was for tax purposes
Lawn mowers cost money
Wouldn’t you want such loving kids
basils_Herald
Personally, I find building an altar to an individual’s memory is a cultural norm we need to transcend. And if it mattered to Ivana, well she got the kids she raised. I still cannot comprehend how NJ thinks this one grave qualifies as a cemetery… are all the Trumps going to be interred here or just Ivana? Cemeteries get a tax break because they provide a service that everyone needs some day. I guess NJ schools and highways don’t need the tax revenue.
abfab
”I hire only the best tax attorneys”……….who said it?
jp47
From what I’ve read Ivana and Trump didn’t raise the three children. Ivana worked for Trump during their entire marriage and had little time or interest in the children. They were raised, for the most part, by Ivana’s parents. Trump is quoted as saying he wasn’t/isn’t interested in his children until they were/are adults.
abfab
What. The groundwater in North Jersey isn’t toxic enough?
bachy
This is all just so insanely creepy.
abfab
Yeah, they’re creepy and they’re kooky
They’re myster-yous and they’re spooky
And they’re altogether ooky
The Trumpy Family!
Yeah, their house is
A museum
Where the people
Come to see ’em
Neat!
Sweet!
Petite! and so on and so forth………
SUPREME
is there anything concerning tumbleweed head that’s not “sick and twisted”?
abfab
You got me.
barryaksarben
Her apt is so ugly like a magas idea of a fancy place. An eastern European cathouse. True taste. stands the test of time. Look at this pile of crap next to Gloria Vanderbilts home that is up for sale – absolutely beautiful. I dont care if the soil hasn’t settled I would have the weeds pulled. if it were my mother. Trumps DNA has absolutely no empathy or compassion or decency or taste in it at all
abfab
Cathouse….LOL. That sums it up. She wanted Zsa Zsa Gabor meets Liberace but instead got Leona Helmsley meets Paramus Decor and Remnants Outlets.
GayEGO
Oh my! Another tax break for Donnie Trump!
peluzo
I wish her well
abfab
Was she pushed?