Oh god, the Ivana Trump gravesite story just took another sick and twisted turn

It’s been a little over a year since Ivana Trump was laid to rest in a pauper’s grave on Donald Trump‘s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey after she fell down a spiral staircase in her Upper East Side apartment while home alone.

Over the weekend, new images of Ivana’s gravesite, which has become overgrown with grass and weeds, hit the internet and people are shocked have thoughts…

Ivana Trump's cheap, tacky grave a year ago . . . and now.



It's not enough to sling your dead wife's corpse under a golf course, you can't even bother to maintain the burial site by mowing the grass and stopping dogs from pissing on it?



What a horrible, disrespectful family. pic.twitter.com/8R0cq0zBuh — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 13, 2023

Ivana Trump's gravesite is odd-looking. pic.twitter.com/SVRXUPMk7P — Karen Piper (@PiperK) August 13, 2023

All you need to know about trump’s character is shown in the care he takes in tending (actually paying someone to tend) Ivana Trump’s grave, the mother of his 3 oldest children.



He doesn’t give a rip about anyone but himself.#Fresh#wtpBLUE pic.twitter.com/AoJ8wm8THA — Jennifer Bennon (@jennobenno) August 13, 2023

The pictures were obtained by the Daily Mail, which reports the grave is cordoned off with guard rails to prevent anyone from approaching it. But that didn’t stop a photographer with a long distance lens from getting a shot.

A Trump spokesperson said the soil around the grave needs time to fully set, and that once it does, a larger headstone will be installed. They did not offer an explanation, however, for why they grass and weeds have not been tended to.

But not everyone is buying the excuse…

The very first thing that hits when looking today at where Ivana tRump is buried, is that her grave is overgrown. It’s a clear sign that her three children know that their mother isn’t buried here. pic.twitter.com/ATOwGew4ck — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) August 14, 2023

So here’s the deal. IMO Ivana’s grave is overgrown and the kids don’t care because SHE’S NOT IN THERE — Kelly D ?? (@KellDA) August 13, 2023

Like I didn’t think there was anything suspicious about the passing of Ivana Trump but what the fuck is this pic.twitter.com/VG2RQ46RmZ — Centrist ?Madness (@CentristMadness) August 13, 2023

It has been reported that Ivana was buried on Trump’s Bedminster golf course for a tax break since New Jersey tax code exempts cemetery land from all business, sales, income, and inheritance taxes.

In 2015, Trump received the approval to build a family cemetery at his Bedminster golf course that would include a classical mausoleum. The one-term, twice-impeached, thrice-indicted (for now) ex-president has indicated that he wants to be buried there after he dies.

“It’s never something you like to think about, but it makes sense,” he told Page Six in 2007. “This is such beautiful land, and Bedminster is one of the richest places in the country.”

In other Ivana Trump news, the townhouse where she died is still on the market after almost 10 months.

The 8700-square home, which was a dentist’s office when Ivana purchased it in 1992 after her super messy divorce from Trump, is currently listed at $26.5 million. But nobody seems interested in buying the place.

The pricetag likely has something to do with it. But so does the tacky gold ceilings, pink-marble flooring, gold railings, leopard-print carpeting, gold hardware, crystal chandeliers, and gold-trimmed wallpaper.

Dennis Basso, a fashion designer and longtime associate of Ivana, told The Real Deal, an online forum dedicated to New York real estate, back in April that the house was Ivana’s “idea of glam.”

“It’s a pretty facade,” he says. “But no one is buying the place and not redoing it. It may have been done by the best designer of its period, but nobody with this kind of money wants a 30-year-old bathroom, and that’s how long she was in that apartment.”

Then, of course, there’s the fact that, since Ivana died in the home, it has become a pilgrimage stop for MAGA maniacs.