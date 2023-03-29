Another crazy story about Ivana Trump just broke eight months after her totally-not-suspicious death

Ivana Trump is back in the news. Again.

As you may recall, the first wife of ex-president Donald Trump made headlines last July when she fell to her death down a spiral staircase in her Upper East Side apartment just days before her ex-husband and their three adult children were supposed to testify in the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into the Trump Organization. She was cremated and buried on Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, leaving behind a $32 million estate.

This is Ivana Trump's grave.



"Billionaire" Trump really went all-out for the final resting place of the mother of his children, huh?



Now, roughly eight months after her untimely and totally-not-suspicious death, multiple media outlets are reporting that Ivana was actually the subject of an FBI investigation in the late ’80s and early ’90s that nobody knew about until now. Um… what?!

Bloomberg News reported this week that the FBI looked into unsettling allegations related to Ivana’s ties to her home country of Czechoslovakia, compiling a 900-page “preliminary inquiry” about her complex immigration journey to the United States.

190 of the 900 pages were obtained by Bloomberg through the Freedom of Information Act. The documents show that a file was created after a confidential source provided information to the bureau in 1989 that investigators felt was credible enough to at least look into.

“It is unknown if the allegations stem from jealousies of her wealth and fame,” the report notes.

The exact nature of the inquiry is unknown, since much of the report is redacted, but it involved the FBI’s counterintelligence division, which is kind of a big deal. The bureau says it will release more documents sometime in the next month.

In the meantime, people on Twitter have come up with all sorts of wild conspiracy theories about what else might be the report…

If Ivana Trump was indeed guilty of spying for Czechoslovakia decades ago — as the FBI reportedly suspects — do you think Melania Trump may also have been a foreign spy? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/qkNoa6iEGJ — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) March 29, 2023

I can’t believe Ivana Trump fell down the stairs and died during one of the most intense legal battles in our nation’s history (and buried in a golf course?!) and everyone was just like, “nothing suspicious here!” — yeye ? (@harkshetweets) March 25, 2023

??? Wasn’t that the period when her husband was laundering huge amounts of Russian mob cash through his casinos? https://t.co/7C3mQqbUhK — Dave- We’re only custodians (@Dave_H64) March 28, 2023

Seems Ivana Trump married young to get a passport. Moved to Canada after that divorce with a spy who was later deported. From Montreal she just happened upon a party in NY where DJT happened to be. Married him, went to Russia for a visit, had 3 kids, hosts Russians in Taj Mahal. — Elli €?££} (@Ellenr49Ellen) March 29, 2023

Ivana Trump was spy it seems according to fbi files. — Pesach Lattin (@pesachlattin) March 28, 2023

Ooooh ivanka may have been a spy… tbf she literally could of been cast in a mid 70s Bond film.. Ivanka Tinkle https://t.co/aNhX5JKEeW — Simply The Bex ? ???? (@dollyton81) March 29, 2023

A file, from 1990, shows the FBI looking into a man connected to Czechoslovakian intelligence who arranged fictitious marriages and believed to have some connection to Ivana Trump, who was born in Czechoslovakia. — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) March 27, 2023