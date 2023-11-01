Lara Trump’s frightening MAGA costume had everyone ready to just cancel Halloween

Image: Instagram

Halloween in the MAGAverse was as off-putting as you could imagine!

Lara Trump, who was last seen complaining about radio stations not playing her crappy Tom Petty cover, decided to ruin the biggest cultural phenomenon of the year and dress as Barbie.

Come on, Barbie. Let’s go…what is on your head?!?

A pink MAGA hat?! Gross!

Lara Trump, MAGA Barbie pic.twitter.com/ruD4oMhmQj — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 31, 2023

More plastic than barbie lol — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) October 31, 2023

Barbie is literally made out of plastic and she is still not as artificial as Lara. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 31, 2023

Singing career didn’t last long. — Michael Ledo (@mikeledo) October 31, 2023

A thought would die of loneliness inside her head. https://t.co/9RYBIsfUYz — Charles Campisi (@1813Doncarlo) November 1, 2023

Lara Trump & the MAGA Barbies pic.twitter.com/38mNaXKul4 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 1, 2023

There is something disturbing about Lara Trump dressing up as Barbie, who bravely took on the patriarchy in the highest grossing movie of the year. All summer long, deranged MAGA heads attacked Barbie for its pro-feminist message and apparent promotion of communism.

That’s right: Ted Cruz and a number of Republicans accused Barbie of feeding young kids “Chinese propaganda,” because of how disputed islands in the South China Sea are shown on a map.

Even so, that’s better than whatever Lara was feeding us last night. Our girl was looking utterly vapid.

Just take a glance at those vacant eyes…

Or more accurately

“Maga Barbie 50+.” https://t.co/GJylX1vgWQ — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) October 31, 2023

Meanwhile, inside Mar-a-Lago, Melania appeared alongside her husband in public for the first time in seven months! With Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” blaring behind them, Donald and Melania gave the club’s guests a scary Halloween treat.

Donald wasn’t dressed up, wearing his signature oversized sports coat and red tie. Melania was donning all black for the occasion.

Perhaps Melania’s black outfit signifies gloom and doom for their marriage? She recently renegotiated her prenup for a third time, you know…

Trump seen with Melania for the first time in seven months last night at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/mqBlmCkk8v — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 1, 2023

Halloween must be conjugal rights night ? No ? — Sandy (@sandiechill) November 1, 2023

Doesn’t that couple look so very happy? https://t.co/Ed33LDaX4H — Occam’s Shaving Butter (@shaving_s) November 1, 2023

That place looks like a dime store brothel. https://t.co/znVMCnUfEx — IrishDem ??? ?? (@RealBlue75) November 1, 2023

Donald Trump was back in court Wednesday, sans Melania, of course! The one-term, twice-impeached, quadruply-indicted ex-president has been voluntarily appearing at his $250 million fraud trial in New York City.

It’s already been a disastrous trial for Trump, who’s been found liable of fraud, and could be forced to sell off his New York properties. Starting today, prosecutors will begin calling his three oldest kids to the witness stand: Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka.

Don Jr. and Eric are also listed as defendants in the case. Trump and his sons are accused of lying about the value of their real estate portfolio to secure cheaper rates from banks and insurers.

While Ivanka isn’t listed as a defendant herself, she’s still slated to testify, despite her best efforts. Last week, she tried to have the subpoena for her testimony squashed by saying it hadn’t been properly served by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office.

James responded with her own filing, and the judge overseeing the case, Arthur Engoron, sided with the attorney general.

Donald Trump himself is also expected to take the witness stand sometime next week. It’s worth noting that prosecutors are calling Trump as their witness.

This fraud trial is just the tip of Trump’s legal woes, with 91 criminal indictments also pending. At this point, many legal experts believe Trump could find himself in jail by Thanksgiving, due to his penchant for ripping witnesses and court officials.

Judge Tanya Chutkan, who’s overseeing the case in which Trump stands accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election, recently reimposed a gag order limiting what the pugilistic defendant can say about witnesses and prosecutors in the case.

Judge Engoron has fined Trump $15,000 in total for disparaging one of the law clerks working on his fraud case.

No wonder why Melania was dressed for a funeral!

But not Lara, of course. Our unaware MAGA queen had no issue appropriating an icon for a cheesy Halloween stunt.

We know at least one person who doesn’t look so pretty in pink…