Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ endorsement for Trump blows up in her face in the “craziest” way

Sarah Huckabee Sanders recently said voters have a choice between “normal” and “crazy” during next year’s presidential election while endorsing Donald Trump in his third bid for the White House.

The Arkansas governor was right, but not in the way she thinks!

Over the holiday weekend, MeidasTouch Network, a left-leaning advocacy group, released a 77-second ad that draws the stark parallels between the Democrat and Republican parties.

One of the sides is most definitely crazzzy.

Can you guess which one?!

The spot begins Sanders telling a crowd, “The truth is, it’s not even a question anymore between right and left. It is normal versus crazy.” Then it immediately cuts to Trump, our quadruple-indicted, twice-impeached, one-term ex-president, moaning and grunting on stage.

Then the commercial runs through an array of embarrassing Republican scandals and episodes: Marjorie Taylor Greene showing naked photos of Hunter Biden at a congressional hearing; Lauren Boebert getting kicked out of Beetlejuice for vaping and groping her now ex-boyfriend; Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin challenging a union leader to a fight.

Appropriately, one of the final clips shows Texas Rep. Chip Roy eviscerating his party on the House floor.

“I want my Republican colleagues to give me one thing I can go campaign on and say we did!,” he shouts.

It’s a fair question to ask. As the video shows, Republicans have given us George Santos, but nothing in terms of coherent policy.

Or anything normal, for that matter!

The final portion is a clip of Trump denying his reported experience with… golden showers. Ew.

The truth is, it’s not even a question anymore between right and left. It is normal vs. crazy.#CrazyGOP pic.twitter.com/FycZJCsXSv — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 24, 2023

Well when you put it that way… #CrazyGOP — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) November 24, 2023

Sanders endorsed Trump earlier this month, though the ex-White House press secretary took her time. The political nepo didn’t immediately back her former boss, reportedly earning his ire. She spent her spring and summer cozying up to Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, only to abandon ship when his poll numbers continued to crash.

It’s rich for Sanders to portray herself as part of the “normal team,” considering her atrocious run as Arkansas governor. Instead of helping people, she’s been focused on attacking marginalized groups, including LGBTQ+ people.

Sanders has already signed her own “Don’t Say Gay” bill and appointed Jacob Oliva, the man responsible for crafting the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Florida, to lead her education department.

In addition, she’s signed a law barring transgender teachers and students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identities, and banned use of the gender-neutral term “Latinx” in state documents. Sanders has also barred little-used words such as “birth-giver” and “laboring person.”

In recent months, more than 400,000 Arkansas residents have been kicked off Medicaid. A recent survey found the state ranks 49th in the nation for quality of life and 50th in the nation for quality of health.

Happy holidays!

Speaking of which, Sanders started her Thanksgiving break with maybe her most disgraceful act yet. While she pardoned a turkey, she failed to provide clemency to a man named Charlie Vaughn, who was convicted in 1991 for the 1988 murder of an elderly woman.

The Arkansas Times says a different man has confessed to the murder, and a “mountain of other evidence of Vaughn’s innocence has come to light.”

But without explanation, Sanders denied his latest clemency request. Her office said the developmentally disabled man could reapply in five years.

Vaughn has already spent 32 years in prison for a crime he likely didn’t commit.

Pretty reprehensible, huh?

Sarah Sanders denied an innocent man clemency…but found the time to pardon a turkey. We should all be ashamed. https://t.co/hifnpuoJec — Bob Karp (@BobKarpDR) November 18, 2023

Meanwhile, the “normal” governor finds herself mired in an absurd ethics scandal, centering around the mysterious purchase of a nearly $20,000 podium.

She’s currently being audited for the aforementioned purchase. (Sanders also successfully fought this year to weaken Arkansas’ open records laws. Just a coincidence, right?)

Sanders likes to say Arkansas is a “bastion of normal in an ever-crazy world.” But if “normal” means scamming taxpayers and enacting hateful laws, we’ll pass!

Her venom is coming back to bite her.

Dear Governor,



No we aren’t. Not under your leadership.



Signed,



People https://t.co/k3zQ6q3nwb — Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) November 27, 2023

She over inflates her self importance to this "ever-crazier world." — Zorek Richards (@zorekrichards) November 23, 2023

Arkansas is far from normal. — Naomi (@Nomie1971) November 23, 2023