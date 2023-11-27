Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ endorsement for Trump blows up in her face in the “craziest” way

Sarah Huckabee Sanders recently said voters have a choice between “normal” and “crazy” during next year’s presidential election while endorsing Donald Trump in his third bid for the White House.
The Arkansas governor was right, but not in the way she thinks!
Over the holiday weekend, MeidasTouch Network, a left-leaning advocacy group, released a 77-second ad that draws the stark parallels between the Democrat and Republican parties.
One of the sides is most definitely crazzzy.
Can you guess which one?!
The spot begins Sanders telling a crowd, “The truth is, it’s not even a question anymore between right and left. It is normal versus crazy.” Then it immediately cuts to Trump, our quadruple-indicted, twice-impeached, one-term ex-president, moaning and grunting on stage.
Then the commercial runs through an array of embarrassing Republican scandals and episodes: Marjorie Taylor Greene showing naked photos of Hunter Biden at a congressional hearing; Lauren Boebert getting kicked out of Beetlejuice for vaping and groping her now ex-boyfriend; Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin challenging a union leader to a fight.
Appropriately, one of the final clips shows Texas Rep. Chip Roy eviscerating his party on the House floor.
“I want my Republican colleagues to give me one thing I can go campaign on and say we did!,” he shouts.
It’s a fair question to ask. As the video shows, Republicans have given us George Santos, but nothing in terms of coherent policy.
Or anything normal, for that matter!
The final portion is a clip of Trump denying his reported experience with… golden showers. Ew.
Well when you put it that way… #CrazyGOP— Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) November 24, 2023
Sanders endorsed Trump earlier this month, though the ex-White House press secretary took her time. The political nepo didn’t immediately back her former boss, reportedly earning his ire. She spent her spring and summer cozying up to Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, only to abandon ship when his poll numbers continued to crash.
It’s rich for Sanders to portray herself as part of the “normal team,” considering her atrocious run as Arkansas governor. Instead of helping people, she’s been focused on attacking marginalized groups, including LGBTQ+ people.
Sanders has already signed her own “Don’t Say Gay” bill and appointed Jacob Oliva, the man responsible for crafting the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Florida, to lead her education department.
In addition, she’s signed a law barring transgender teachers and students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identities, and banned use of the gender-neutral term “Latinx” in state documents. Sanders has also barred little-used words such as “birth-giver” and “laboring person.”
In recent months, more than 400,000 Arkansas residents have been kicked off Medicaid. A recent survey found the state ranks 49th in the nation for quality of life and 50th in the nation for quality of health.
Happy holidays!
Speaking of which, Sanders started her Thanksgiving break with maybe her most disgraceful act yet. While she pardoned a turkey, she failed to provide clemency to a man named Charlie Vaughn, who was convicted in 1991 for the 1988 murder of an elderly woman.
The Arkansas Times says a different man has confessed to the murder, and a “mountain of other evidence of Vaughn’s innocence has come to light.”
But without explanation, Sanders denied his latest clemency request. Her office said the developmentally disabled man could reapply in five years.
Vaughn has already spent 32 years in prison for a crime he likely didn’t commit.
Pretty reprehensible, huh?
Meanwhile, the “normal” governor finds herself mired in an absurd ethics scandal, centering around the mysterious purchase of a nearly $20,000 podium.
She’s currently being audited for the aforementioned purchase. (Sanders also successfully fought this year to weaken Arkansas’ open records laws. Just a coincidence, right?)
Sanders likes to say Arkansas is a “bastion of normal in an ever-crazy world.” But if “normal” means scamming taxpayers and enacting hateful laws, we’ll pass!
Her venom is coming back to bite her.
She over inflates her self importance to this "ever-crazier world."— Zorek Richards (@zorekrichards) November 23, 2023
Arkansas is far from normal.— Naomi (@Nomie1971) November 23, 2023
16 Comments
RIGay
Every time I see that photo of her, I wonder who removed the hook from her mouth.
abfab
Yes, def. Her and Kimbeerlee Gillfoile. They are the spitting image of The Indrecible Mr. Limpett. I think he was a Flouner or some other bottom feeder. With hooks and all.
These women continue to decay, along with the rest of the RIght Wingers and what’s left of the Fog Cabin Queers.
Kangol2
Huckabeast and the rest of the GQanonP gang represent the abnormal in the crazy!
abfab
She rips off her lines from other right wing assholes and GAY right wing Trolls. Normal. That’s another word they should shy away from. Funny shit.
Brian
She gets her definition of the words “normal” and “crazy” from her father. Her whole family is extremely religious. For one thing, they simply define all gay and lesbian people as “crazy.” And so you can compile all the embarrassing moments of Donald Trump, and they’ll just dismiss it all. Because in the end, Donald Trump is a heterosexual married man with kids, which is “normal,” and all of us are innately “crazy.” These words are really just code words for her bigotry. She wants a world where everyone is exactly like her and her family — that’s her and her dad’s crusade.
abfab
Her father is another piece of work.
Den
Her Family PLAYS at being religious. Her corruption, coming to light more and more with each unethical act (the fake podium, the$13,000 invite only party at the governor’s mansion, the lack of any legislation at all to help her constituents…). She doesn’t want a world where everyone is like her, because then they’d all be grifters and liars. Who would she she fleece?
Fahd
Sigh….nothing worse than consuming an ill-advised fast food meal, and then surfing to Queerty to be confronted by a picture of Gov. Sarah, bless her heart. May the saints preserve us.
bachy
I’m subscribed to MEIDAS TOUCH on YouTube, the channel that created those digital shorts. They’re the best.
Den
Yup. Watch their videos every day. I sepecially love the redheaded Scotsman (as much for his looks as his analyses and humor)!
randeman
I think Gabe Sanchez is a cutie.
Russian Blue
I’m not one to drop the “C” word casually, but this is one broad that I will easily and willingly let it rip.
abfab
UNT
Jimmynj
This poor imitation of Miss Piggy needs to go back to her pen and wallow in her slop again.
Den
I’m truly surprised the usual suspects are not here to defend her. Though it is hard to imagine how anyone could, her stupidity and mean spirit are blindingly clear.
abfab
Oh you’d be surprised, Den. THEY LOVE HER.