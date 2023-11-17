flipping hard

Jenna Ellis just said WHAT about Donald Trump and his extra-marital activities?!

Jenna Ellis
It appears to be the season for right-wing figures tearing into each other. The latest to go at it are former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis and Don Jr. Or rather, Jr’s rumored choice to be his father’s next press secretary: Laura Loomer.

Jenna Ellis, of course, was a former Trump devotee. That was until she was included in charges the former President faces in Georgia over election interference in 2020. Last month, she tearfully pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors against other defendants.

She now seems to view Donald Trump with a degree of clarity she lacked back in 2020.

Ellis flipping on Trump has not gone down well with the MAGA faithful. Yesterday, Ellis reacted angrily after she heard that failed lawmaker-wannabe Laura Loomer, who is clearly angling for a position in a future Trump administration, referred to her as a “disloyal harlot” who was “going to Hell”.

This was a tweet Loomer posted yesterday.

In recent months, Ellis has increasingly touted her devotion to the Lord and adherence to good Christian values. Loomer’s tweet clearly struck a nerve with her.

“Don Jr’s pick for press secretary is claiming I am a ‘disloyal harlot’ and ‘going to hell’,” Ellis said on X. “No mention though of Jr’s divorce, his girlfriend’s divorce from Gavin Newsom, or The Best Christian Ever screwing a p*rn star while his third wife was pregnant.”

We presume this is a reference to Donald Trump’s alleged brief fling with Stormy Daniels.

“Apparently true Christianity is not based on belief in Christ as Lord, but rather belief in Donald Trump as Savior, King, and next President!” Ellis said.

“Repent and trust the 27-D chess, guys… personnel picks WILL be better this time!”

Ellis comes out swinging against Trump

Online, many reacted to Ellis flipping so hard on Trump.

A later tweet from Ellis made clear she stood by her words.

However, many said that Ellis’ apparent repentance was a little too late.

Stormy Daniels

Adult entertainer Stormy Daniels says she met Donald Trump at a golf tournament in 2006. Trump denies sleeping with Daniels in his hotel room.

Daniels claims she accepted $130,000 from one of Trump’s (many) former lawyers before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence.

Although giving someone money to sign an NDA is not illegal, Trump is now facing charges relating to the payment. Prosecutors in Manhattan say it was illegally registered in his business records as “legal fees” just days before the 2016 Presidential election. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

