Old clip of Jenna Ellis returns to haunt her after she tearfully admits guilt in Trump case

Jenna Ellis, former lawyer for Donald Trump, pleaded guilty last week to charges she faced in the George election interference case. Ellis reached a deal with prosecutors and admitted to one count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings.
She became the third co-defendant to plead guilty in the RICO case that includes Trump and more than a dozen others.
Appearing in court, Ellis tearfully admitted her wrongdoing.
WATCH: Jenna Ellis pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case. pic.twitter.com/FQI5Mws403— The Beat with Ari Melber 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) October 24, 2023
“If I knew then what I know now, I would have declined to represent Donald Trump in these post-election challenges,” Ellis told the judge. Ellis was duly handed five years of probation, 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution.
Following her admission of guilt, an interview clip of Ellis from 2020 went viral over the weekend. In it, Ellis was talking to former CNN host Brian Stelter.
Full of the bluster so characteristic of those in Trump’s inner circle (before they inevitably fell from favor), Ellis blasted the “fake news media” and accused Stelter and CNN of peddling misinformation.
Stelter warned her, somewhat prophetically, “Some day you’re going to regret this, when your kids and your grandkids look back at this time, and you used slurs and smear us as fake news to hurt news outlets… I think in 10 or 20 years if we just sit down and talk about this, you’re going to realize how damaging it was…”
Some people have been resurfacing my 2020 question to @JennaEllisEsq in light of her recent guilty plea… https://t.co/Cre8xsIQ6L— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 29, 2023
A defiant Ellis accused Stelter of resorting to personal attacks on her character.
Stelter departed CNN when his show was axed last year. One of the people to delight in the news was … Jenna Ellis. Stelter held back tears during his final appearance, and Ellis told him in August 2022, “Cry more Lib”.
Karma moves fast
The resurfacing of her interview with Stelter, along with her fondness for telling people to “Cry more” online, had the internet thinking one thing: We didn’t have to wait ten years for Ellis’s regret to appear.
The sad part is that she knew better back then.— Ivan Kasanzew🎬 (@IvanKasanzew) October 29, 2023
Turns out you were right about her regretting it…just happened faster than you predicted— Jess P. (@Jessnj4554) October 29, 2023
Who’s crying now, Jenna? pic.twitter.com/M1vqjNdZWp— SarahCA (@SarahBCalif) October 29, 2023
"If I knew then what I know now." – Jenna Ellis— Godzilla Haiku (the third spookiest monster) (@GodzillaHaiku) October 29, 2023
BTW, we all tried to tell you. 81 million of us.
Very different attitude – before Jenna had to adopt the tearful little girl pose.— Dara Hunt (@DLHDara) October 29, 2023
abfab
see you next tuesday…. gurl.
LumpyPillows
Ah, the allure of being a nobody who is embraced by a president and suddenly a “somebody”. It shows a level of desperation, naivety, and recklessness. I hope she felt empowered and happy while it lasted. This really goes for most of these Trump acolytes, they were nobodies or has-beens embraced by the false love of a sociopath for his own self-interest, who was only using them and ready to cast them aside.
bachy
100%
cuteguy
You won’t see this MAGA garbage crying clip over on Fox News. More like Faux News
ZzBomb
Our ever present right wing trolls seem oddly silent over this. Wonder why?
Can’t let facts puncture thru the their BS alternative universe.
still_onthemark
Baron Wiseguy is out kicking puppies. decrans is having his period.
Kangol2
She really got off lightly given that she is a trained, bar-approved lawyer and still actively participated in an attempt to overthrow a legitimate state and federal election. Just think of that–it really is akin to treason. I hope whatever sworn testimony DA Willis and her prosecutors gained will be used to nail the higher-ups who led this illegal, fascist effort, particularly Don the Con!
bachy
I agree: these people are being let off easy. But the dominoes are being lined up for the huge kill. Their cooperation is critical. There is a master plan unfolding, and I am here for it.
jackmister
Hopefully, she will be disbarred for her reckless stupidity.
DeeAnnCA
The tears are because she realized that she F’ed up and picked a slow horse that has tanked her law career. It has nothing to do with remorse.
Fahd
How long before she lets it be known that her guilty plea was solely a matter of expediency, and her crocodile tears were for the purpose of softening up the judge? I hope the terms of her probation are very clear and precise.