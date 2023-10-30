Old clip of Jenna Ellis returns to haunt her after she tearfully admits guilt in Trump case

Jenna Ellis (via Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

Jenna Ellis, former lawyer for Donald Trump, pleaded guilty last week to charges she faced in the George election interference case. Ellis reached a deal with prosecutors and admitted to one count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings.

She became the third co-defendant to plead guilty in the RICO case that includes Trump and more than a dozen others.

Appearing in court, Ellis tearfully admitted her wrongdoing.

WATCH: Jenna Ellis pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case. pic.twitter.com/FQI5Mws403 — The Beat with Ari Melber 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) October 24, 2023

“If I knew then what I know now, I would have declined to represent Donald Trump in these post-election challenges,” Ellis told the judge. Ellis was duly handed five years of probation, 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution.

Following her admission of guilt, an interview clip of Ellis from 2020 went viral over the weekend. In it, Ellis was talking to former CNN host Brian Stelter.

Full of the bluster so characteristic of those in Trump’s inner circle (before they inevitably fell from favor), Ellis blasted the “fake news media” and accused Stelter and CNN of peddling misinformation.

Stelter warned her, somewhat prophetically, “Some day you’re going to regret this, when your kids and your grandkids look back at this time, and you used slurs and smear us as fake news to hurt news outlets… I think in 10 or 20 years if we just sit down and talk about this, you’re going to realize how damaging it was…”

Some people have been resurfacing my 2020 question to @JennaEllisEsq in light of her recent guilty plea… https://t.co/Cre8xsIQ6L — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 29, 2023

A defiant Ellis accused Stelter of resorting to personal attacks on her character.

Stelter departed CNN when his show was axed last year. One of the people to delight in the news was … Jenna Ellis. Stelter held back tears during his final appearance, and Ellis told him in August 2022, “Cry more Lib”.

(Screenshot)

Karma moves fast

The resurfacing of her interview with Stelter, along with her fondness for telling people to “Cry more” online, had the internet thinking one thing: We didn’t have to wait ten years for Ellis’s regret to appear.

The sad part is that she knew better back then. — Ivan Kasanzew🎬 (@IvanKasanzew) October 29, 2023

Turns out you were right about her regretting it…just happened faster than you predicted — Jess P. (@Jessnj4554) October 29, 2023

"If I knew then what I know now." – Jenna Ellis



BTW, we all tried to tell you. 81 million of us. — Godzilla Haiku (the third spookiest monster) (@GodzillaHaiku) October 29, 2023