People have a lot to say about that smiling mugshot of Trumper Jenna Ellis

Ahead of Donald Trump surrendering to authorities in Georgia later today, several of his alleged co-conspirators handed themselves in yesterday. Mugshots were taken of each, including Trump’s former legal advisors Rudy Guiliani and Jenna Ellis.
Ellis, in particular, has been vocal online about being included in District Attorney Fani Willis’s far-reaching RICO charges. She has previously stated she’s placing her trust in God. She has also expressed shock and disbelief that Trump is not helping her out with her legal fees. Instead, she’s turned to crowd-funding to help her fight the charges against her.
Ellis faces two charges: violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer. She has so far claimed her innocence.
In her mugshot, Ellis appeared defiant and smiled for the camera. She appeared equally defiant online. On X, she reposted her own mugshot with two Bible verses. One was about loving those who hate and persecute you. The second was again about placing one’s trust in God.
Ellis’s grin led to plenty of reaction online.
“I am resolved to trust the Lord”
Ellis agreed to a $100,000 bond Tuesday. Last week she tweeted, “The Democrats and the Fulton County DA are criminalizing the practice of law. I am resolved to trust the Lord.”
Despite appearing to make favorable comments about Ron DeSantis in recent months, Ellis yesterday shared an unrepentant message from her former client, Donald Trump over the legal woes they both face in Georgia.
On Truth Social, Trump posted (in upper case), “NOBODY HAS EVER FOUGHT FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY LIKE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. FOR DOING SO, I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED TOMORROW AFTERNOON IN GEORGIA. GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!”
Ellis retweeted it with a caption simply saying, “Same, Mr President.”
It’s still unsure if Donald Trump will pose for a mugshot when he turns himself in later. One enterprising online gambling site is offering pundits the chance to place bets on the color of Trump’s tie and the shade of his tan in any resulting photo. Options for the latter include “Presidential Pumpkin” and “Ballot-rigged Bronze”.
One Comment
nebskram
only the guilty smile during the taking of the mugshot
& please remember the first to flip will get the best deal