People have a lot to say about that smiling mugshot of Trumper Jenna Ellis

Jenna Ellis (via Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

Ahead of Donald Trump surrendering to authorities in Georgia later today, several of his alleged co-conspirators handed themselves in yesterday. Mugshots were taken of each, including Trump’s former legal advisors Rudy Guiliani and Jenna Ellis.

Ellis, in particular, has been vocal online about being included in District Attorney Fani Willis’s far-reaching RICO charges. She has previously stated she’s placing her trust in God. She has also expressed shock and disbelief that Trump is not helping her out with her legal fees. Instead, she’s turned to crowd-funding to help her fight the charges against her.

Ellis faces two charges: violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer. She has so far claimed her innocence.

In her mugshot, Ellis appeared defiant and smiled for the camera. She appeared equally defiant online. On X, she reposted her own mugshot with two Bible verses. One was about loving those who hate and persecute you. The second was again about placing one’s trust in God.

“But I say unto you, love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them that despitefully use you and persecute you…” Matt 5:44



“But he who trusts in the Lord, lovingkindness shall surround him.

Be glad in the Lord and rejoice, you… pic.twitter.com/lGcxDN0skI — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 23, 2023

Ellis’s grin led to plenty of reaction online.

They told Jenna Ellis it was senior portraits day. https://t.co/Mf09gMpn9A — Lucy Caldwell (@lucymcaldwell) August 23, 2023

Jenna Ellis looks so happy she was arrested.



That makes two of us. pic.twitter.com/LqYYXRtnxu — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 23, 2023

Jenna Ellis is one of those right wing whack jobs who insists that God wants her to do all these evil things, so it’s no surprise she’s smiling like an idiot in her mug shot. She thinks God will keep her out of prison. Pretty sure even God is chanting “lock her up.” pic.twitter.com/KkDHOQMDWL — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 23, 2023

I knew Jenna Ellis was going to smile in her mugshot.

I looked up the #1 reason people smile in their mugshot. The answer? They were intoxicated and unaware of what they are doing. The 2nd reason? Attempting to control the narrative. The latter would be my guess for Ellis. pic.twitter.com/rzvPOfdaRy — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) August 23, 2023

Particularly when its taken out of context anyway. — Joseph Holleman (@MagisterIR) August 24, 2023

How it started / How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/XbIMDDz1EZ — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 23, 2023

“I am resolved to trust the Lord”

Ellis agreed to a $100,000 bond Tuesday. Last week she tweeted, “The Democrats and the Fulton County DA are criminalizing the practice of law. I am resolved to trust the Lord.”

Despite appearing to make favorable comments about Ron DeSantis in recent months, Ellis yesterday shared an unrepentant message from her former client, Donald Trump over the legal woes they both face in Georgia.

On Truth Social, Trump posted (in upper case), “NOBODY HAS EVER FOUGHT FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY LIKE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. FOR DOING SO, I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED TOMORROW AFTERNOON IN GEORGIA. GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!”

Ellis retweeted it with a caption simply saying, “Same, Mr President.”

It’s still unsure if Donald Trump will pose for a mugshot when he turns himself in later. One enterprising online gambling site is offering pundits the chance to place bets on the color of Trump’s tie and the shade of his tan in any resulting photo. Options for the latter include “Presidential Pumpkin” and “Ballot-rigged Bronze”.