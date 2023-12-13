EXCLUSIVE: Omar Ayuso on the “physical complexes” he’s experienced while filming sex scenes

There have been times when the sex scenes have been more stressful because I had more physical complexes and did not like the way I looked and did not want to be seen that way. And then there are other times when I’ve handled it better.

I am not very shy about nudity and don’t usually have a hard time filming these scenes. Generally, I have been fortunate to have a very good relationship with the other actors with whom I have to do them. They are also technical scenes and the crew helps us a lot so that we feel comfortable.

In addition, an intimacy coordinator works with the actors throughout the rehearsal process, the construction of the scenes and during the filming so that the limits set by each actor are met. If you as an actor are embarrassed to say no to certain things, they will say it in your place.

Omar Ayuso speaking exclusively to Queerty about filming sex scenes for “Élite”. Read the full interview tomorrow, December 14.