Failed journalist Megyn Kelly once again reminds everyone why she’s unemployable

Another day, another vapid tweet from Megyn Kelly.

On Sunday, the failed morning show host, who believes watching Will & Grace can turn a person gay, retweeted a false claim by journalist Glenn Greenwald accusing John Kerry of taking a private jet to President Obama’s 60th birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard.

Related: Megyn Kelly, fired for being racist, says she left NBC because it wasn’t “intellectually stimulating”

“Don’t let them shame you out of anything,” Kelly wrote. “Your 70 degree living room, your SUV, your steak, any of it. These pathetic, dishonest, virtue-signaling hypocrites.”

A virtue-signaling hypocrite accusing others of being virtue-signaling hypocrites. It doesn’t get much more ironic than that, does it?

Don’t let them shame you out of anything. Your 70 degree living room, your SUV, your steak, any of it. These pathetic, dishonest, virtue-signaling hypocrites. https://t.co/r9tVzoyMXc — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 8, 2021

The State Department later issued a statement denying tabloid reports that Kerry took a private plane to the party.

“Secretary Kerry lives on Martha’s Vineyard, he did not travel there for a party,” a spokesperson said. “He took a ferry to Martha’s Vineyard, he did not fly commercial or private.”

Related: Megyn Kelly thinks rioters “defecating on the floor of the U.S. Capitol” wasn’t that big a deal

But that’s not even the issue here. Because, as usual, Kelly, who thinks LGBTQ people are “lunatics”, is completely missing the point.

Even if John Kerry did take a private plane to President Obama’s 60th birthday party (which, again, he did not), that doesn’t mean the rest of us should just give up when it comes to combatting climate change.

Of course, critical thinking has never been one of the former Fox News host’s strong suits. If it was, maybe she’d still have a job somewhere other than her basement, where she records a daily podcast.

And now, the responses to her tweet…

That still doesn’t mean that the principles of battling climate change are wrong or should be dismissed. — Dan Seiger (@DSeigs17) August 8, 2021

You mean like when you were shamed off of NBC for asking what the big deal was about dressing up in blackface? — Norrin Radd – Intergalactic Man of Mystery! (@NorrinR06303580) August 8, 2021

That’s right. Be selfish and screw everyone else! That’s what this great country was built on! — Pfred Pflueger (@Pfredp) August 8, 2021

So you admit Covid is a concern, and that everyone should mask up and get vaccinated. 🧐 — Zee Dawg (@MuttonMan85) August 9, 2021

Us vs them, as well as gotcha moments, do NOTHING to help heal the polarization in this great nation, Neighbor. Your voice is powerful. You have choices how to use it. If you decide to move in the same direction, it’s ok, but you were made for something greater. And you can do it pic.twitter.com/wPOChLrNI6 — Mister Rogers’ Spirit (@SpiritRogers) August 8, 2021

When did u become the female Tucker Carlson — Vaishnavi (@Vaishnavi16190) August 8, 2021

This was once a respected journalist. Hard to believe. — Matt 🇺🇸 (@Giant_Cyclone) August 8, 2021

Glad you found something to truly advocate for. Steak, AC and gas guzzling cars! Perfect. — ghettocake (@ghettocake) August 8, 2021

So when you going to call out Fox News’ mixed messaging on covid. A lot of people watch that channel. Had they handled it better it just might have saved some lives. — 😷Christopher Thornton 😷 (@ChrisRThornton) August 8, 2021

Your time has been waaaaay over-extended pic.twitter.com/VgK3vzIfNI — Rusk (@bluephoenix321) August 8, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.