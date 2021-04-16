bad publicity

Fans are turning on Gus Kenworthy and it’s all thanks to Colton Underwood

13 comments

Ever since he first came out in 2015, Gus Kenworthy hasn’t had a single negative headline ever written about him. The guy has somehow managed to avoid any major scandals and remain a beloved figure in the LGBTQ community, as well as an awesome role model. But it looks like that might soon be changing thanks to Colton Underwood.

It all started Wednesday morning when the 29-year-old Bachelor star came out as gay during a sit-down interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America. Later that day, Variety broke the news that he’s in the middle of filming a docuseries for Netflix about accepting his sexuality and that Kenworthy is “acting as a guide” to him.

Almost immediately, a backlash ensued. Many people were upset that Underwood was being rewarded for coming out with a big splashy interview and Netflix show given his not-so-distant-history of alleged abuse against his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Randolph. (Read all about that here.)

Now, a change.org petition calling on Netflix to cancel the series has garnered 10,000 signatures and counting. It reads:

Colton is a former bachelor lead who stalked his final pick, Cassie Randolph. He placed a tracker on her car, sent her and her friends anonymous threatening texts, and was even seen standing outside her window extremely late in the night, resulting in her brother attempting to de-escalate the situation. Cassie is a victim of Colton’s abuse, and he does not deserve a platform in any way. Regardless of his sexuality, Colton should not be given a platform as a result of his abusive, manipulative, and dangerous behavior.

People have also started turning their ire toward Kenworthy, calling on him to drop out of the project, which, honestly, sounds like it might be kind of difficult/maybe impossible if the show is already in the middle of production.

We have no doubt that Kenworthy will figure out how to handle the sticky situation and make the best decision (he always does!), but in the meantime, here’s what folx are saying…

