Fired NY judge makes first statement since his OnlyFans account was uncovered: “Sex work is not shameful”

Gregory A. Locke, the New York City judge who was fired last week after his x-rated OnlyFans and JustForFans accounts were uncovered, has issued his first statement since the incident unfolded.
In it, Locke expresses disappointment that the City of New York didn’t support him, and vows to continue creating adult content.
“It is disappointing that the City of New York decided to take the side of a documented bigot instead of seizing an opportunity to stand against ever-growing anti-LGBTQ+ hatred, particularly the fervent hatred toward the trans and non-binary communities,” he writes.
“I remain steadfast in my insistence that my tweets, even if not polite, did not violate any ethical guidelines.”
“The most vulnerable members of the queer community are fighting for their lives, and the only people offended by my tweets are those more interested in policing language than opposing policies and politics which kill.”
Locke, who worked as a city administrative law judge, is referring to his tweet directed at City Councilman Vickie Paladino, an outspoken critic of drag story hours. “Choke on a d–k,” he tweeted at her in March.
The 33-year-old judge also ripped NYC mayor Eric Adams after he dismissed the idea of separating church and state. “Eric Adams can suck my c–t,” he wrote.
Paladino lodged the complaint about Locke, leading to his OnlyFans page subsequently being uncovered in a New York Post hit piece.
Locke also shared his content on a NSFW Twitter account.
At the end of his statement, he says he’s proud to create explicit content.
“Sex work, including porn, is not shameful, and I will not filter my thoughts and actions to appease those who enact harm on my community,” he adds.
The Post reported that Locke was dismissed due to “unprofessional behavior.” According to the city rules of conduct, “A city administrative law judge shall conduct all of his or her extra-judicial activities so that they do not cast reasonable doubt on the city administrative law judge’s capacity to act impartially as a city administrative law judge,” and “do not detract from the dignity of judicial office.”
Locke made $58 per hour as a judge, according to the Post. It’s possible he could wind up making much more on OnlyFans, where his page has more than 10,000 likes. Locke currently charges $12 per month to subscribe.
jackscott
There is nothing wrong with sex work, plus, he is very sexy. However, a judge should get held to a higher standard.
ShaverC
What a fool.
Troyfight
This was reported on a few other sites last week. …..probably more news to come
Kangol2
Sex work involving consenting adults should be legal and should not be looked down upon. Also, his free speech rights should not be infringed upon. As a judge, though, he is bound by certain rules and standards, so while I don’t think he should have been fired, he probably should have received a warning about his words.
still_onthemark
Keep the timeline in mind. The investigation was initially about his “extra-judicial” OnlyFans work. But the firing came AFTER he tweeted that a councilwoman should “choke on a d*ck” and tweeted that the mayor should “suck my c**t.” Maybe those tweets weren’t such a good idea!
abfab
Remarkable architecture in the Pines. Cherry Grove, too, if the cottage is more your style. Everyone looks so much happier when they photograph on Fire Island. Dreamy memories. More power to him.
greekboy
He has issued his first statement since being fired. I can only hope it is also his last statement. Go ahead Queerty, stretch his 15 minutes. He’s playing you big time
abfab
Dare I say that it is YOU Q is playing. Is this really a problem for you? One hopes not. Judges are IN THE NEWS and Law And Order is an interesting thing, at least to me. Habeas corpus!
Fahd
He’s definitely done alot with his God given assets; seems like a regular gym goer.
In his current mental state, he shouldn’t be a juge, not even a lowly administrative law judge earning $58/hour. His sex-obsessed defiant attitude and communications are not consistent with the standard of conduct to which a judge is and should be held.
He’s not a victimized, sex worker. He’s someone who sent inappropriate communicatons in a job that has standards of conduct.
I don’t know if SAA (not South Africa Airlines, but Sex Addicts Anonymous) survived the pandemic, but probably Narcotic Anonymous did. He has the attitude and style of addicts I’ve known, so just in case, I’d suggest he look into some type of 12-step group; it could help. Onlyfans won’t last forever, especially if one can’t keep one’s percentage fat down. ($12/month, as if….)