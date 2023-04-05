Fired NY judge makes first statement since his OnlyFans account was uncovered: “Sex work is not shameful”

Gregory A. Locke, the New York City judge who was fired last week after his x-rated OnlyFans and JustForFans accounts were uncovered, has issued his first statement since the incident unfolded.

In it, Locke expresses disappointment that the City of New York didn’t support him, and vows to continue creating adult content.

“It is disappointing that the City of New York decided to take the side of a documented bigot instead of seizing an opportunity to stand against ever-growing anti-LGBTQ+ hatred, particularly the fervent hatred toward the trans and non-binary communities,” he writes.

“I remain steadfast in my insistence that my tweets, even if not polite, did not violate any ethical guidelines.”

“The most vulnerable members of the queer community are fighting for their lives, and the only people offended by my tweets are those more interested in policing language than opposing policies and politics which kill.”

Locke, who worked as a city administrative law judge, is referring to his tweet directed at City Councilman Vickie Paladino, an outspoken critic of drag story hours. “Choke on a d–k,” he tweeted at her in March.

The 33-year-old judge also ripped NYC mayor Eric Adams after he dismissed the idea of separating church and state. “Eric Adams can suck my c–t,” he wrote.

Paladino lodged the complaint about Locke, leading to his OnlyFans page subsequently being uncovered in a New York Post hit piece.

Locke also shared his content on a NSFW Twitter account.

At the end of his statement, he says he’s proud to create explicit content.

“Sex work, including porn, is not shameful, and I will not filter my thoughts and actions to appease those who enact harm on my community,” he adds.

The Post reported that Locke was dismissed due to “unprofessional behavior.” According to the city rules of conduct, “A city administrative law judge shall conduct all of his or her extra-judicial activities so that they do not cast reasonable doubt on the city administrative law judge’s capacity to act impartially as a city administrative law judge,” and “do not detract from the dignity of judicial office.”

Locke made $58 per hour as a judge, according to the Post. It’s possible he could wind up making much more on OnlyFans, where his page has more than 10,000 likes. Locke currently charges $12 per month to subscribe.

