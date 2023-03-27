New York judge fired after his very thirsty OnlyFans account emerges

A New York judge has been fired after his x-rated OnyFans and JustForFans accounts came to light.

Gregory A. Locke, 33, was a city administrative law judge, according to the New York Post. His main responsibility was adjudicating parking tickets.

Out of work hours, Locke posted adult content on his Twitter account, with links to see more on his OnlyFans. On Twitter, he has over 160,000 followers.

This is what I’m wearing under my clothes to jury duty in case one of the lawyers gives me a wink and a nod toward the courthouse bathroom pic.twitter.com/VS4h65xNu6 — alt ? (@CtrlZalt) February 9, 2023

At the time of writing, his Twitter account was still active. It’s extremely not safe for work (NSFW) viewing. Locke makes no effort to disguise his face.

On his OnlyFans bio, Locke boasted of being a “white collar professional by day… very unprofessional by night. always amateur, always raw, always slutty.” His videos show him enjoying very uninhibited sessions with other guys.

(Screenshot)

In a tweet posted on January 11, Locke revealed he was a judge.

(Screenshot)

Whether posting thirsty videos bars Locke from serving as a judge is open to debate. It possibly didn’t help Locke that he also posted some political commentary online.

Responding to a speech NYC Mayor Eric Adams made earlier in the month, in which he criticized the separation of church and state, Locke tweeted, “Eric Adams can suck my c–t.”

City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino recently criticized drag queen story hours. This led Locke to tweet to her a week ago saying, “choke on a d–k”.

It was Paladino who went on to lodge a complaint about Locke. This led to his firing.

“This city must have absolute faith in its courts at every level, and employing individuals like Mr. Locke in positions of legal authority only corrodes the people’s trust in the professionalism and impartiality of our institutions,” Paladino told The Post.

Locke has reportedly been fired for “unprofessional behavior”. According to the city rules of conduct, “A city administrative law judge shall conduct all of his or her extra-judicial activities so that they do not cast reasonable doubt on the city administrative law judge’s capacity to act impartially as a city administrative law judge,” and “do not detract from the dignity of judicial office.”

Locke appeared to take the Post’s story in his stride. Posting footage of Adele in Vegas on his Instagram stories yesterday, he said, “Spent my Saturday getting ready to see my queen @adele close out her Vegas residency.

“Did anything else happen? Did I miss anything?”

(Screenshot)

Queerty has reached out to Locke for comment.