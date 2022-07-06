Florida high school enacts insane new LGBTQ policy and everyone’s thinking the same thing

Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, or the so-called Don’t Say Gay bill, was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis (above) in March. It went into effect on July 1 and some public school districts are already rolling out dangerous new policies.
Proponents of the bill claimed its purpose was to shield young students from conversations about LGBTQ topics deemed “not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate.” Many argued the sole focus would be to limit early sex education. Critics condemned the vague language (not to mention the entire premise itself), fearing a door would open for varying interpretations that would directly harm LGBTQ students.
Those fears were confirmed when news broke last week that one district was instructing teachers to remove signage indicating a classroom is a “safe space” for LGBTQ students. They were also told to take down photos of their families if they have a same-sex spouse, remove any rainbow flags or stickers, and “report to parents if a student ‘comes out’ to them.”
Now, the Leon County School Board is taking it a step further after passing its deceptively-named LGBTQ Inclusive School Guide.
One of the policies that’s being widely condemned on social media requires the school to inform all parents if a student who is “open about their gender identity” is in a P.E. class or on an overnight school trip.
The guidelines read: “Upon notification or determination of a student who is open about their gender identity, parents of the affected students will be notified of reasonable accommodation options available.”
The board voted to approve the guide unanimously 4-0.
Oddly, the policy also contradicts itself and states that a student’s sexual orientation, gender identity or expression “should not be shared with others without their input and permission.” That’s going to be tough to stick to once those all-parent notices go out.
Kailey Sandell, a student at Leon High School, told the board at a meeting: “The notification to all the parents can create a very stressful and unwanted situation to trans and LGBTQ students. A lot of times kids assume that kids are gay or trans; they will easily be able to hurt them.”
More than a dozen other states including Ohio and Louisiana have introduced legislation that mimics Florida’s law.
Here’s how folks are responding to these early signs of trouble:
Leon County School District in Florida just passed an LGBTQ guide that notifies ALL parents if a student who is open about their gender identity is in their kid’s PE class or extra curricular activity.
One assumes it’s so their kids don’t catch it. ?https://t.co/IQAhhPOmj9 pic.twitter.com/GJxZAsMhh8
— Christopher Tackett (@cjtackett) July 2, 2022
Florida is an insane place. Imagine these parents thinking they deserve a notification everytime an LGBTQ student is in their child’s PE class or field trip. THE PARENTS DON’T FEEL PROTECTED! (Ha!) How about the #[email protected]&ing CHILDREN you’re trying to single out and target! pic.twitter.com/ia7oPR0IWe
— chris ????? (he/him) (@chrispyyycrisp) July 4, 2022
Republicans lied when they said the Don’t Say Gay law was just about sex ed. Now a Florida school district is banning rainbow attire & telling gay teachers to hide photos of their spouses. It was all about creating a vague law to scare schools with threats of expensive lawsuits.
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) June 29, 2022
The public school board in Leon County Florida has decided that a school will notify parents — by form — if a student who is "open about their gender identity" is in a PE class or on an overnight trip. Dafuq? So we are now putting Scarlett letters on children? #ThisIsAmerica
— Coach D (@CoachD_Speaks) July 3, 2022
Today, Florida’s “don’t say gay” bill is now law and my school district @OCPSnews has already banned staff from wearing rainbows and talking about their same sex spouses.
Do you think we are going to let this happen without a fight? pic.twitter.com/EVHH4EfaD1
— Will Larkins?? (@ProudTwinkie) July 1, 2022
My heart truly breaks for every LGBTQ+ kid who will be hurt in the name of Ron DeSantis gaining power.
I’ll fight until my last breath to unseat these bigots. ??
— Jack Petocz (@Jack_Petocz) July 4, 2022
30 Comments
Mister P
Winning elections is apparently easier when they villify immigrants and transpeople.
Since they have no other ideas for how to make this country great.
Brian
You’re exactly right. This is an election strategy, and not much more. They have chosen a tiny minority group specifically because lots of parents don’t have close personal family/friends who are trans. It’s easier to vilify a group that’s unfamiliar to people.
Even sadder is how successful this will be. They’re relying on Americans to be bigoted, and they’re right. This will win millions of votes.
Kangol2
He’s showing his fascist colors every single day. Beware of DeathSantis, because he’s whom the GQP is trying to foist on us if they can’t reinstall the treasonous psycho Don the Con!
Mack
It’s so sad that Florida has basically put a target on the backs of kids because of the way they’re born. Our country is headed toward a fascist state every day.
Mario
Harvard/Harris poll:
“If the election were held today:
Ron DeSantis: 52%; Joe Biden 39%.”
HoraceFemm
We are one and a half years out from the presidential election so these early polls that the press keeps foisting on us are at this point meaningless and a needless distraction from the issues at hand today.
gregg2010
This doesn’t surprise me. Is Joe Biden the best the Democrats have? Sad.
dbmcvey
Luckily it’s not happening today, the better people get to know De Santis the more they will realize what an insane extremist he is. Also, if he announces a run for President, Trump will destroy him.
dbmcvey
greg2020, and if Trump is the nominee Biden will beat him handily.
LumpyPillows
But it isn’t being held to day. What is being held sooner is for governor of Florida.
“Charlie Crist’s campaign on Wednesday released a statement following reporting by NBC News that revealed a secret survey conducted in May by a top GOP pollster showed Crist leading Gov. Ron DeSantis 48 percent to 47 percent in the race for Florida governor. ”
How abut that?
Bosch
My turn to copy-paste!
According to collated poll data from Fox News, Gallup, Pew Research, Ipsos, and 10+ others, last updated June 27, 2022:
-President Biden’s overall approval average at this point in his term is 46.7%, 5.8 percentage points higher than President Trump’s average of 40.9% at this point in his term.
-Congress’ overall approval average under President Biden is 22.7%, 6.2 percentage points higher than its average of 16.5% at this point in President Trump’s term.
-President Biden’s termwide approval rating average is 46.7%, with weekly averages ranging from 39.4% to 54.4%. At this point in President Trump’s term, his termwide approval rating average was 40.9%, with weekly averages ranging from 37.3% to 45.9%
-Congress’ overall approval average during President Biden’s term is 22.7%, with weekly averages ranging from 15.2% to 34.6%. At this point in President Trump’s term, Congress’ overall approval average was 16.5%, with weekly averages ranging from 12.3% to 24.4%.
LumpyPillows
Sweetie, I though you would respond to him losing the governorship – hard to do, I guess. If he can’t hold Florida, he can’t be president.
Biden is wounded. We will see what the field is in 2024 after Trump goes nuclear on your boy. I look forward to the blood sport.
dbmcvey
Oh, this doesn’t sound evil at all.
apwilson54
Everyone,
Don’t forget to VOTE!!!
Guess we are going to have to use encoded messages to avoid the G word and not cause the administrators heads to fly off.
It’s a sad day when you can’t express freely who you are to others.
Retreating back to the Closet will only cause more problems.
Richpontone
Know where “De-Insane-Is” is going next with this?
Turkey’s Fascist President Erdogan got the Hippocratic Oath for Doctors revised to remove promising life giving assistance to those regardless of gender and sexual orientation. Turkey’s Medical Schools refused to implement this “revision”.
But we all know a “Christian God” and Evangelicals might look the other way on this.
Doug
This new law isn’t supposed to be applicable to students or parents, it specifically targets teachers. I hope someone steps forward and sues the Leon County School Board, this would be an easy win. Really pathetic.
GayVeteranOfcr
It would serve the State of Florida with a good boot to the posterior if many students organized to appear to be gay and overwhelm the system with huge numbers of gay students all wanting accommodation to protect them and so on.
In Europe, in Germany during the rise of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi movement, the strategy laid out by Josef Goebbels, who later became Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda, advised Hitler to adopt governmental practices that are remarkably like those of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. In Hitler’s case, he chose to out the Jews. In DeSantis’ case, he chooses to out the gays and thereby attempt to squash them and equal treatment.
DeSantis is running for re-election or to run as President, so DeSantis is vulnerable to mockery, and the more mockery the better.
LumpyPillows
The problem with this bill, that we got for shooting ourselves in the foot repeatedly with things like Drag Queen Story Time and transition talks with school children, is that red-necks would ultimately be the ones to implement the law. You looney leftist and your antagonizing of normal people…almost like you work for the GOP.
DarkZephyr
What’s bad about Drag Queen Story time?
jsmu
@LumpyPillows
Sugartits, keep your homophobic Reichwing dreck to yourself. Biden is not only not ‘wounded,’ your precious Cheetolini is staggering, punch-drunk, and under siege from all sides. To pretend dRUMPf will be a) alive and b) out of jail in 2024 is typical of your sort of imbecilic troll.
LumpyPillows
jsmu, have you been drinking? I tried to make some sense of that. I failed. Did you understand what I wrote? I reread it, and there really aren’t too many big words.
I do not like, nor have I ever support Trump. Ever.
LumpyPillows
To your whine about my comment on Biden, he is definitely wounded politically – I’m not happy about it. His numbers are in the toilet because liberals have turned on him – I wonder why? I fully support President Biden. The poll numbers are transitory and his numbers will improve. But I cannot deny the truth that his numbers are bad right now. I am also not confident he will run again…so.
jsmu
@LumpyPillows
Your self-hatred is pitiful–but not as pitiful as your ignorance and inability to comprehend basic logic/kindergarten concepts.
LumpyPillows
Ouch, that hurt. If you have a real point, I’d be happy to address it. The only point I can gather from your post is that you are upset. Why? I have no idea.
jsmu
@LumpyPillows Yep, the truth does hurt. You are clueless to the point that you do not even know how much of your soullessness and self-hatred you reveal with each post. Too stupid to bother with further, though. Schooled, blocked, forgotten, in the oblivion you richly deserve.
LumpyPillows
Lol, Earth to jsmu…WTF? lol.
LMG
To Mario the Troll, Go scru yourself and finally satisfy your neediness.
butchqueen
This bitch is lucky that I am busy and properly medicated.
Bosch
Yoink!
(I’m stealing this)
fur_hunter
MY!…… MY!……. MY!…….. Welcome to the 1950s again, Folks. Geez. It’s EXACTLY the kind of IGNORANCE, INTOLERANCE and BIGOTRY $ H!T I heard back then. Unbelievable….. If you are a republiKKKan and you consider yourself GAY……… YOU are a F UC KING MORON, A.S.S. hole! And those are my kind words for you.