Florida teen warned not to ‘say gay’ during graduation speech finds perfectly shady solution

Zander Moricz’s English teacher was clearly doing their job, because his metaphor game is on point.
The Florida senior class president had been warned not to discuss his experience as a gay student during his graduation speech. Moricz is the youngest public plaintiff in the lawsuit against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and organized student walkouts in March against the then-pending legislation. Ahead of his graduation, Moricz was called to the principal’s office and informed that if he discussed his role in the case or any of his activism during his speech, his mic would be cut and the ceremony halted.
So when he stepped up to the podium at Pine View High to deliver his speech, school officials were listening closely. What they heard was a story about Moricz’s hair.
“I must discuss a very public part of my identity. This characteristic has probably become the first thing you think of when you think of me as a human being,” he said.
“As you know,” he continued, “I have curly hair.”
As Moricz removed his graduation cap to run his fingers through his locks, his peers laughed and clapped in approval.
“I used to hate my curls. I spent mornings and nights embarrassed of them, trying desperately to straighten this part of who I am, but the daily damage of trying to fix myself became too much to endure,” he said.
Moricz found a brilliant way to deliver his message within his school’s ridiculous guidelines — we’re not shocked he’s Harvard-bound in the fall.
The school district provided a statement saying all student speeches are reviewed in advance:
“Students are reminded that a graduation should not be a platform for personal political statements, especially those likely to disrupt the ceremony. Should a student vary from this expectation during the graduation, it may be necessary to take appropriate action,” read the statement in part.
“There is nothing political about the fact that queer people exist, and there’s nothing political about the fact that we should be able to discuss the existence of the LGBTQ+ community,” Moricz recently told our sister site, INTO. “So to be told that that was the reason that something had to be censored or changed was deeply upsetting. By allowing ourselves to make a community of human beings controversial, we are acknowledging and legitimizing the idea that the rights of a human being are a debatable topic. And they’re not. My rights are not up for debate, who I am is not controversial, and I am not a political talking point.”
We see a bright future ahead for Moricz, and we’re so glad he’s embraced those curls.
Watch his speech below (the hair story begins around the 3:45 mark):
23 Comments
Mack
Being who I am, I would have given his speech then turned around and given the Principle the finger, called DeSantis an asshole then walked off the stage. At that point nothing could have happened except delayed in getting his diploma, but he had already earned it at that point.
Larry McD
And you would have burned any possibility of future references from the administration in future…. and very possibly any teacher. He would have gained nothing but a moment of mental masturbation.
jsmu
@LarryMcD
You cannot be this stupid. An administration capable of this N*zi censorship would never have the slightest interest in recommending an out gay student IN ANY WAY. As for ‘possibly any teacher,’ your ASSumptions are mindbogglingly imbecilic.
Do try to refrain from posting again; your level of ignorance is deeply distressing.
Mack
Larry McD you keep your head up a tyrant’s ass if you want, I don’t. And trust me, once he found out I was gay-he wouldn’t recommend a damn thing except imprison because that’s where the Gays are headed under DeathSantis.
ZzBomb
@Larry I can’t think of a singular instance, aside from applying for colleges, where I ever need any references from any high school teachers or staff. And at this point, the boy is already going to Harvard so really he wouldn’t have suffered any consequences and would have gained another notch on his belt for standing up to injustice.
Mister P
I hope to hear a lot more from this kid in the future.
miller2900
……ABSOLUTELY!!
Capawok
Guaranteed we all will
jt1990
Good news you probably will be hearing from him again, when he runs for office as a Democrat. Coming up with “shady ‘solutions’” is certainly a skill politicians have on their resume!
jsmu
@jt1990
No, sweetums, you’re deeply confused; it is Rapeublic*nts who do nothing but lie, cheat, and steal. You’re up way past your bedtime and this is a grownup conversation. Run along back to your toy gunzzzzz now and see if you can pleasure yourself with them 😀
Kangol2
Wonderful, smart, brave young man.
Speaking of dealing with anti-LGBTQ fanatics, is Queerty going to report on the bombshell reports about the horrifying, widespread sexual abuse scandal now engulfing the Southern Baptist Convention? Some of its evangelical fanatics, in concert with Don the Con-loving RepuQs and Q-Anon cultists, love to spread grotesque rumors about LGBTQ people “grooming” kids, but as it turns out, much like Catholic priests numerous Southern Baptist clergy have been abusing kids and the church apparently covered it up. I hope you do focus on this, because these are the people who helped install Ron DeSantis and who are now trying to do everything they can to strip away our rights and equality and send the US back 75 years or more!
Flyiboy
Being from Sweden, it was reported ( Baptist Convention) here. I do belive that CNN also reported on it as well..More mainstream media needs to notice this…
carllonghorn
Such an important story – not surprisingly, the Repubs are completely silent on this. Kind of like “we support free market and individual freedoms,” until these freedoms involve others who are not white, straight, generally male, then all bets are off. In Texas, the governor here seems to get up each and every day to figure out what group he can bully today in the name of God, and how he can make someone’s life miserable. Sad state of affairs. The Baptists, like the televangelists and Catholics back when, tend to circle the wagons and act like there’s nothing to see here. Nothing to see except a huge hole of hypocrisy.
miller2900
I’ve only started reading the Queerty emails recently. Unfortunately, from what I’ve read so far, Queerty doesn’t seem to be interested in topics that are too in depth. It has a great potential to do so. If we as gay men don’t start collectively standing up for our rights that our brothers before us fought so dam hard for then we don’t deserve those rights. When a “kid” just starting his young adult life has to play these kinds of games just to get through his high school grad ceremony because of the political monsters and white supremacist that have permeated our society…. and since so many lazy clueless voters allow Trump to infect and dirty our democracy, it’s time to stand up and fight back like our brothers did before us. When clueless, lazy voters voted for the miserable excuse of a human Trump, even after his history of grifting, abusing women, questionable connections to Russia, etc., then the United States has a lot of “questionable voters” that shouldn’t qualify to vote as their ignorance and suspect motives can be looked at as a threat to democracy. For all the lies the GOP/Republicans have spread about voter fraud, who else would know so much about it after the suspect 2000 Presidential election (hanging Chads my backside), and the so-called Electoral College that took away the popular vote of Clinton AND the obvious smear campaign on Hilary (by so many women hating individuals that didn’t want to see a female president) If those two Presidential Elections weren’t sabotaged by Republicans I’d be surprised. The sad truth is that far too many Americans choose to believe garbage they read on the Internet without ever fully investigating any of it. It will be no less than a miracle if the United States as we know it and I grew up in is even around after the 2024 Presidential Election.
Mr. Stadnick
Zander is going to be an amazing and a force to be reckoned with in the future.
zephyr69
What a great representative he is to our gay community. He will be going very far.
Gretchen
Brilliant and touching. So when will Florida pass a bill called Don’t Say Curly? This student will have a big future!
Cam
Where’s that right wing troll account who was on here before this bill passed saying “It doesn’t prevent anyone from mentioning LGBTQ people”.
scotty
hey you gottem , tiger! way to go. best of luck in your future endeavors though im certain you wont need it. 3 cheers for the curly guy at the podium… huzzah huzzah huazzah!!
Doug
The “Don’t Say Gay” bill is supposed to apply only from kindergarten to third grade. Florida is now forcing it on high school seniors too??
Jaquelope
Seems like it. Is that really unexpected?
Mr. Stadnick
Florida is turning into a right wing police state. I think we are seeing the beginning of the dissolution of the country.
cerberussd
Wow. Is there really no limit to the hateful actions of ignorant, narrow-minded bigots? To the school administration: SHAME ON YOU! Being LGBTQ+ is no more political than being blue-eyed, right-handed, or a football star; only you have made it so with your unfounded hostility. Florida is no place for humans to live.