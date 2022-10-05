Former gay adult entertainer arrested for historic murder in Florida

Police have arrested a former adult entertainer in Florida in connection with a 2010 murder.

Aaron Michael Dobbins, 52, used to perform under the name Trace Michaels. He was arrested last week after cops linked his DNA to the victim.

Alfred “Chad” McMurray, 31, was found dead from a gunshot wound at his home in Oakland Park, Fort Lauderdale. Police found him face down on the ground with his hands tied behind his back.

Some of McMurray’s personal items and his truck were missing. The truck was found the next day “doused with bleach inside and out,” at an apartment complex in Lauderhill.

At the time of the killing, authorities were unable to identify a suspect. However, in May of this year, they announced a new lead.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant to obtain a sample of Dobbins’ DNA. They say it matches samples found beneath McMurray’s fingernails.

“Investigators said based on the information gathered and evidence collected in this case, they believe Dobbins is responsible for the murder,” says the Sheriff’s office.

Dobbins’ connection to McMurray via roommate

“BSO Homicide Unit detectives determined Dobbins lived in Oakland Park during the time of the murder and knew McMurray through Dobbins’ roommate,” said BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman.

Dobbins’ roommate and one-time partner was the gay adult entertainer John Navarro. Besides working under the name “Adam Rogue”, he advertised himself as a masseur online, going by the name “Mr Muscle Stud”.

According to police, Navarro and McMurray met at least three times, including one occasion where he, McMurray, Dobbins, and another man had group sex.

Navarro and McMurray had several phone calls on the night of the killing. However, Navarro was not initially questioned about the calls.

More recently, following the discovery of the DNA link, Navarro was questioned. He said he could not explain why Dobbins’ DNA was beneath McMurray’s fingernails. He stated he and Dobbins were in a relationship for five years and Dobbins was “very jealous.”

When Dobbins was interviewed, he at first said he had not had group sex involving McMurray. However, he later walked this back, and said he wanted to “(err) on the side of caution,” and “maybe he had relations with him.”

Dobbins told deputies he’d never owned a gun because of “past anger issues.”

He suggested his DNA was under McMurray’s fingernails because McMurray had beaten him up. He denied ever going to the victim’s house.

Dobbins was arrested in Hillsborough County last Thursday. He is being held in the Broward Main Jail without bond. He faces a potential first-degree murder charge.