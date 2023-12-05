Former MLB player Billy Bean reveals cancer battle: “It hit me really, really hard”

Billy Bean, 59, one of the first Major League Baseball players to come out as gay, has revealed he’s battling acute myeloid leukemia.

Bean played within the MLB for almost ten years from 1987 onwards, primarily as an outfield for the Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres.

He came out in 1999. Since then, he has become an advocate for tackling prejudice within sport. He now works as the MLB’s senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Bean publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis ahead of the MLB hosting its tenth, annual ‘Winter Meetings’ charity auction.

The MLB used the auction to highlight the challenges facing those with cancer, such as Bean and Catalina Villegas, MLB´s director of diversity, equity and inclusion. She was diagnosed in March with breast cancer.

Bean was unable to attend the event as he is sheltering at home to avoid infection. He is waiting for news of a bone marrow donor.

“Mentally, it’s a new challenge,” Bean told USA TODAY Sports. “I’ve been fit my whole life, but there have been some nights where I can not recognize how my body feels. I still can not enjoy food.

“I’m not angry, I’m hopeful,” he said, “but it hit me really, really hard. I spent 21 days in a hospital with my immune system compromised, I couldn’t have visitors. It was a very isolating experience, especially when you don’t know what the outcome is.”

Leukemia is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow. It’s aggressive and the chances of relapse are high. Treatment is best started as soon as possible. This involves chemotherapy to blitz the patient’s own bone marrow and then replacement with a bone marrow donation. This will start producing healthy red and white blood cells.

Among those to pay tribute to Bean at a news conference yesterday announcing the auction was Arizona manager Torey Lovullo. The two men have known each other since 1984.

“I know that it´s very hard for you right now, Billy, and it´s our turn to take care of you,” Lovullo said, taking several pauses to compose himself. “You have been the ultimate giver since the day that I’ve known you. So even though I know it´s going to be very tough for you, it´s time for you to sit down and let us love you up and take care of you.”

Bean lives with his husband, Greg Baker, in New York. He says he suspected something was wrong when he began to feel tired and was losing weight. He made an appointment with his doctor, who had him visit an emergency room the same day in late August.

Bean started chemotherapy the next day and had to remain isolated for three weeks to ensure he didn’t come into contact with any infections.

“I heard of leukemia, but I never heard of AML. It was a total shock,” Bean says.

The MLB auction, which benefits Stand Up To Cancer, runs online until 10 p.m. ET on Thursday. It includes meet-and-greet opportunities with a range of MLB players, among other prizes.