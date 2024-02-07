Former rugby star Tom Garratt finally addresses that leaked gay video: “We we were on holiday and it got a bit messy”

Former rugby player Tom Garratt knows there’s a video out there of him pleasuring another man. To which he says: “Who cares!”

Garratt, who played for the Hull Kingston Rovers and Dewsbury Rams, addressed the leaked video on TikTok, where he has nearly 96,000 followers.

“It’s from seven years ago, which obviously doesn’t change the fact that what happened, happened,” said the 29-year-old. “We we were on holiday and it got a bit messy and we thought it would be funny to… yeah.”

The clip in question shows Garratt pleasuring an unnamed friend to the laughter of men surrounding them. Today, he says he’s proud of the homoerotic hijinx.

“We had a great time, we had a great laugh and I don’t know how the video’s got out but it has. And you’ve just got to f*cking firm it – unlike my mate did.” he added. “So, if anyone’s looking for a holiday buddy for the summer, I might be going to Tenerife. I’ll see you there!”

Tenerife wasn’t on our list this summer, but now that you mention it…

The Spanish island has to be cheaper than P-Town, right?

Apparently, the nighttime activities are similar!

Garratt certainly wouldn’t look out of place on the c*ck dock.

It’s apparent Garratt is enjoying his viral moment. In the TikTok above, he mocks the negative reactions to his video

“Hello boys,” he says at the top.

Hello, Tom!

Garratt then proceeds to stick out his tongue at the outrage–literally! During the first clip, he makes weeping noises as a commentator complains he can’t “unsee” the video’s sexual content.

“I haven’t committed a war crime, Mark. You prude!,” he says.

Or gay ears stan an ally!

Or maybe a… hero?

“If you’re not comfortable with a c*ck in your face, or a c*ck in your hand, there’s something wrong with you, all right?!” he adds.

In all seriousness, it’s pretty cool to see a male athlete act so casually about performing a gay sex act. While Garratt definitely didn’t intend to make any sort of statement, he’s embracing the overreaction.

It’s hard to deny he’s the person in the video, so might as well go all-in, right?

“I stand by the fact it’s funny. It doesn’t mean I’m bi, it doesn’t mean I’m gay… Well, maybe it does. And if I am, I am! Alright?” he says.

Settled!

Sports have been a bastion for homoeroticism since the beginning of time. It’s about time they started showing us the good stuff 😉.