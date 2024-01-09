France’s new gay prime minister makes us wanna pack up & move to Paris!

France president Emmanuel Macron is looking to reset his administration amidst sagging poll numbers and national discontent.

So naturally, he’s turning to the gays!

Gabriel Attal became the youngest prime minister in French history Tuesday, continuing his ascendent rise to the top of the country’s political landscape. One of France’s most popular politicians, he served as the government’s official spokesperson during the COVID pandemic, and was Macron’s education minister.

But we’re burying the lede. Attal isn’t just one of the most powerful out gay politicians in the world. He’s also one of the dreamiest.

Hello, monsieur!

Attal, 34, is the consummate handsome pol: great bone structure, beautiful head of hair, commanding presence. When his promotion was announced, gays everywhere were suddenly very interested in the French education system.

Do you think Attal could set up some lessons for us?

OK, OK. We need to get a grip. Sure, Attal might be easy on the eyes. But he’s also quite accomplished!

Despite his youth, Attal is an experienced political operative. He received his start in government as a health ministry staffer at 23, around the time his college classmates predicted he would be a future president.

Growing up Attal, who attended one of Paris’ elite private schools, says he was subjected to homophobic bullying. Though he’s been criticized for his privileged background, he experienced some personal hardships growing up, such as his parents’ divorce.

As education minister, one of Attal’s top priorities was bringing awareness to the plight of bullying.

At 16 years old, he joined France’s Socialist Party, before he was even legally allowed to vote. Attal left the Socialist Party in 2016 to back Macron’s presidential bid.

Macron expressed confidence Tuesday in Attal’s ability to handle the PM job.

“Dear @GabrielAttal, I know I can count on your energy and your commitment to implement the rearmament and regeneration project that I announced,” he posted on social media. “In fidelity to the spirit of 2017: surpassing and audacity. In the service of the Nation and the French.”

Attal, in turn, said he wants to restore trust in government, as he restored trust in the nations’ education system.

“In recent months, I have devoted all my energy to giving hope to the French by working to restore our Schools,” he posted. “I take this cause with me here to Matignon. It is the mother of all our battles. It will be one of the absolute priorities of my action at the head of the Government.”

Attal is replacing Elisabeth Borne, whose 20-month tenure was dominated by domestic unrest. Macron’s party is trailing badly in the polls leading up to this summer’s elections, where he will take on far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Attal, who polls say is the most well-liked member of Macron’s cabinet, is aware of the challenges ahead.

“I’m well aware of the context in which I take on this job,” he said, via Reuters. “Too many French doubt our country, doubt themselves or our future. I think in particular of the middle class … who get up every morning to go to work … and sometimes can’t make ends meet.”

Of course, Attal’s legacy will be determined by his actions in office. But so far, he’s nailing his first impression.

At least to us, which is all that matters, right?

