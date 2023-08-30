From ‘Élite’ to ‘Killer Book Club,’ Spanish star Iván Pellicer is burning up & we’ve caught the fever

Everyone wants to Netflix and chill with Iván Pellicer.

The hunky Spanish actor has become a staple on the streaming giant with roles in some of the Netflix’s biggest hits of the last couple of years, including: Elite, Holy Family, and the recently released slasher film Killer Book Club.

And by the looks of his piercing blue eyes and hipster swagger, it’s no wonder Pellicer has become a rising star on the international scene.

In 2018, Pellicer got his first acting gig with roles in the Spanish thriller Anima, and the drama series Fugitiva opposite Kaliedoscope actress Paz Vega.

Then came the opportunity of a lifetime.

In 2021, he landed a role in the Elite universe by being picked to play Manu Rios’ romantic interest, Beni, for one of the franchise’s popular Short Stories mini-series centered on Ríos’ character of Patrick.

Pellicer became the envy of millions by getting up close and very personal with Ríos.

But Pellicer’s Elite connections go even deeper.

In 2022, he co-starred in Matar a la Madre, a short film written and directed by Elite OG Omar Ayuso.

The two developed a close friendship during filming which continued while promoting the project at premieres and on the awards circuit.

He followed that up with the Netflix series Holy Family (Sagrada Familia), which centers on a mother and her two kids trying to keep it together after relocating in order to hide their shocking secrets.

Pellicer plays the family’s gay son, Abel, who develops a romantic relationship with Germán, portrayed by fellow hottie Álex Garcia.

After a successful 8-episode run, Holy Family’s second season is set to premiere in October.

Pellicer is now enjoying buzz as part of the young ensemble cast of Killer Book Club, a horror film about a group of friends targeted by a killer in a clown costume. A cross between Scream, It, and The Breakfast Club, the film currently sits in the Netflix top 10.

When you love scary stories so much you end up in one.



Killer Book Club is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/Py2TmeMr5f — Netflix (@netflix) August 28, 2023

In addition to his acting chops, Pellicer has gotten recognition for his fashion sense with a penchant for slaying it everywhere he goes.

On top of combining high and low style, Pellicer has an affinity for genderless looks and doesn’t let himself get boxed in by societal expectations of what to wear.

“It’s true that I don’t pay attention to whether something belongs to a man or a woman. When I go to a showroom, they always take me to the men’s section. The other day I went to Diesel and I asked them about women’s things, and in the end I took some of it with me,” he told GQ.

“Maybe it’s because I grew up with my mother, and on my father’s side I have five sisters and I used to wear their clothes. Even as a child I never asked myself that question nor have I had any kind of prejudice. I don’t think about it too much. If something is cool to me, go get it.”

Pellicer’s disinterest with binary classifications goes beyond clothes as he doesn’t like to label himself either.

“The same thing happens with clothes. It seems that I have to put a label on myself,” he told the outlet. “Being asked like that directly if I like men or women… It always throws me off.”

While Killer Book Club and season one of Holy Family are currently streaming on Netflix, check out more of Pellicer’s handsome looks and killer style via these social media snaps: