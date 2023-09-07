From jockstrap tattoos to “homoerotic rituals”: The 15 gayest stories in NFL history

Don’t let the NFL’s hyper-macho facade fool you: America’s favorite sports league is gay as hell!

With the NFL returning Thursday night (the Super Bowl champion Kansas City are hosting the Detroit Lions), we thought it was the perfect time to run through some of the gayest stories in the league’s illustrious 57-year history. There are many, ranging from the homoerotic to historically significant.

As a major cultural institution, the NFL helps set the tone on prevailing social attitudes. That’s why when the league embraces its first out gay active player, or declares “football is gay,” it’s a really big deal!

And it’s also really funny when, say, Buffalo Bills fans throw dildos onto the field.

While the NFL is far from perfect–casual homophobia continues to permeate locker rooms–there’s little doubt the league is in a far better place now.

In that spirit, click through for 15 times the NFL got really, really gay; and in some cases, helped push society forward towards greater acceptance for all.