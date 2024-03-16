From vampire daddies to handsome commanders, these 5 LGBTQ+ characters need their own spin-offs ASAP

It’s no secret that with successes like the Emmy nominated series The Last of Us, video games are being adapted in the entertainment industry at a rapid pace. Bella Ramsey portrayed the iconic Ellie on the show, one of the most influential queer characters in video game history.

Although showrunner Craig Mazin recently ruled out a spin-off for the iconic characters, Bill and Frank, in the The Last of Us series, there are many more queer characters in video games who deserve their time in the spotlight.

Here are five queer video game characters who are long overdue for their own spin-off series…

1. Birdo – The Super Mario Series

Often regarded as “the first trans video game character ever,” Birdo is an iconic character from the Super Mario series. She first appeared in Super Mario Bros. 2, and ever since then she has appeared in multiple spinoff games, such as Mario Party and Mario Kart.

With the success of the Super Mario Movie at the box office in 2023, there’s no reason why Birdo can’t have her own spinoff series! Giving Birdo her own spinoff series would make her more than a mere side character, which is what she rightfully deserves.

2. Steve Cortez – Mass Effect 3

Steve is a unique character, as he is the only character in the Mass Effect trilogy who can only be romanced by a male Commander Shepard. Tragically, he lost his husband, Robert, who abducted him and his colony at Ferris Fields, and Robert was unable to escape. RIP.

Those who romance Steve can help him move on from losing his loved one. Similar to how The Last of Us series revised Bill and Frank’s more brutal backstory in the games, a spin-off Mass Effect series could give Steve more weight in the overall story, and make his backstory of losing Robert much less tragic.

3. Dorian Pavus – Dragon Age: Inquisition

With charming features driving gaymers wild, Dorian made history by being the first male companion who is an exclusive romance option for a male protagonist in the Dragon Age series. Living in the intolerant nation of Tevinter, Dorian struggles with something many LGBTQ+ people can relate to: feeling isolated and unable to express his true feelings and desires.

Gaymers who choose to romance Dorian can watch his sexuality blossom in a beautiful way. A spin-off series of Dragon Age could explore how the intolerance of those in Tevinter effects Dorian’s mental state, and how he grows into his sexuality when he finally finds love.

4. Judy Alvarez – Cyberpunk 2077

Judy Alvarez is a lesbian character in Cyberpunk 2077 who can romance with other women in the game. Judy has quite the unique personality. She’s an anarchist at heart and is a skilled techie. She fights injustice at every turn.

Judy wants nothing more than to liberate the people of Night City. She joined “The Mox” to help accomplish that very goal. Not only could a spin-off of Cyberpunk 2077 explore the futuristic city in more advanced detail, but it could also show off Judy’s one-of-a-kind personality.

5. Astarion – Baldur’s Gate 3

Astarion is a sexy, blood-sucking vampire in Baldur’s Gate 3 who is quite the charmer. He has unlimited romance options in the game, meaning anyone will be mesmerized by this vampire daddy.

Astarion is quite muscular and witty. It’s no secret why so many gaymers choose to romance him in the game. Known for his ability to seduce most people, a spin-off series of Baldur’s Gate 3, including Astarion, could make for an intriguing will-they-won’t-they with a male protagonist.