Gael García Bernal on what it’s like to kiss Bad Bunny: “It was actually really nice”

It didn’t surprise me, no. Benito is at the absolute pinnacle of fame, so obviously this was a kind of bait that was going to get the whole world talking.



But also, it was actually really nice to work with him, even though it was fast.



He was only there for a short time, but he was always so sweet, and he was always approaching this with a lot of respect.

Gael García Bernal speaking to Rolling Stone about kissing Bad Bunny in ‘Cassandro’ and the wild response it got.