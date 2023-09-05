Garrett Clayton and husband Blake Knight celebrate 12 years together

Actor and singer Garrett Clayton and his husband, screenwriter Blake Knight, have celebrated their 12th anniversary. It’s also two years since they wed in a ceremony to coincide with their tenth anniversary.

On Instagram, Clayton posted a montage video of their wedding (which was officiated by Reese Witherspoon). In the caption, he expressed gratitude for Knight’s love and said how happy he was to have met him when still comparatively young.

“Happy anniversary,” he began. “Twelve years ago we met and two years ago today we got married. I love you, my darling. I always say I dreamed to meet someone like my great grandparents did. They met when they were 17 and lived their lives together till they were 80.

“I didn’t expect that when we met when I was 19, you 23, that it would happen. And I’ve been grateful for you ever since. You make my life feel so full in every way. I’ll always feel like the waiter who met the handsome assistant, chasing our dreams together. I love you and happy anniversary.”

Working in a diner

Three years ago, Knight posted an anniversary message that revealed more about how he and Clayton met. He said at the time, “I met you just after you’d moved to LA, and I was fresh out of college. You were working at a 24-hour diner and I was an assistant.

“You were hesitant to be in a relationship because you were pursuing your dream. And I said ‘Keep pursuing it; and I’ll keep pursuing you.’ ☁️ And you did. And I did.”

To mark their 12th anniversary, Knight said on his Instagram, “HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, my handsomeness. 💗 A lot has changed in the two years since we got married. We’ve had plenty of losses, and plenty of wins. Either way, I love that we’re able to be each others’ source of strength and support, no matter the odds. To many more years of sharing chores, puppies, and French fries; of arguing over wallpaper samples; of experiencing new places together; of creating together; and of coming home to each other. I love you, always.”

Sweet!

Clayton, originally from Michigan, saw his acting career begin to pick up in 2010 with small parts in Days Of Our Lives and Shake It Up.

In 2013, he starred in Disney’s Teen Beach Movie, and opposite James Franco and Christian Slater in King Cobra in 2016, playing porn star Brent Corrigan.

Clayton came out as gay in an Instagram posting in 2018 in which he revealed he’d been dating another man – Knight – for several years.

Check out some more photos of the men below.