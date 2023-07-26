WATCH: Garrett Clayton gets down with the ‘Barbie Boys’ in wiener-filled music video

Garrett Clayton in his ‘Barbie Boys’ video

Barbie fever is sweeping the world, and some artists—even if they don’t feature on the official soundtrack album — want a piece of the action.

Actor and singer Garrett Clayton dropped his new single last Friday, followed by a video on Saturday. Entitled “Barbie Boys”, the visual finds Clayton paying homage to some beloved pop culture references.

We’re spying plenty of Britney’s “Sometimes” and Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical” in there. The neon-drenched video was directed by Agustin Seco.

“Gettin’ down with the Barbie boys/Getting’ down with the party boys,” the 32-year-old sings, above a fast, pop-punk guitar-driven banger.

Garrett found fame in Disney’s Teen Beach Movie (2013). He’s also appeared in Hairspray Live and the cult indie movie, King Cobra (2016). He came out in 2018 in an Instagram posting that mentioned he’d been with his partner, Blake Knight, for several years. The couple wed in 2021.

While you’re here, scroll down for pics from Garrett’s Instagram page…