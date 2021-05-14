Gay adult performers pay tribute to Alex Riley following star’s untimely death

Friends, fans and fellow gay adult industry insiders of Alex Riley were stunned to learn this week about the young performer’s death at the age of 22.

Many who knew him (and we would imagine some who didn’t but knew his work) have kicked in to help Riley’s family with funeral costs after his boyfriend, fellow performer Tyler Brown (aka Jacob Hansen), set up a GoFundMe page.

By all accounts, Riley was beloved within the gay adult industry, winning awards at multiple events including GayVN’s Best Newcomer in 2020.

Hansen shared photos of the couple and expressed his love, writing, “To all of Alex’s friends and fans.. on Monday I got a phone call from Alex’s best friend that Alex passed away early Sunday Morning. Rest In peace babe you will always be part of me no matter where my life takes me.”

In a subsequent post, he wrote: “You are my dearest friend, my deepest love. You are the very best of me. I know you’ll always be right next to me until we see each other again.”

And several other performers have since taken to social media to pay tribute and grieve, as reported by Str8Up:

It's hard to believe you're gone? saying that the past couple of days has been hard is an understatement. You had so much life left to live and so many more smiles to give people. I'm gonna miss your stupid humor, even your god awful British accent. Always loved, never forgotten pic.twitter.com/gssxMyfWot — Calvin T. Banks? (@CalvinBanksxxx) May 13, 2021

? RIP to THE kindest soul. Alex always lit up whatever room he walked into. He was a concentrated ball of energy, love, excitement, care, & happiness. U respected everyone & effortlessly put smiles on the faces of all around U. May ur light show u the beauties beyond this world pic.twitter.com/CEhTJYPP6V — Hayden Lee (@HaydenxLee) May 13, 2021

@alexrileyxxx I can’t believe you are gone sir this just isn’t right nor fair!! You where such a good kid and friend like why did the world do this to you?!?!???????? pic.twitter.com/v7hgs0SkU2 — Andy Taylor (@Andy_Taylorxxx) May 13, 2021

I will never believe this is real.. this boy is indescribable in the best way and was unlike anyone I had ever met. Thank you for the many unforgettable memories, Alex. I love you so much and fully expect you to have a margarita ready for me the next time I see you. Until then?? pic.twitter.com/3KAyx4b7GQ — Trevor Harris (@TrevorHarrisXXX) May 13, 2021

This is absolutely devastating. I definitely have a heavy heart today. I thought he had the kindest, sweetest, genuine soul. He truly was a beautiful person inside and out. I’m sending lots of love and light to his family. Rest in peace, Sweetie ??? — Cameron Basinger (@CameronBasinger) May 13, 2021

It’s a sad day. You were nothing but smiles and positivity with energy that would light up any room. Rest easy, my friend @alexrileyxxx ?? pic.twitter.com/xXO7jXVRoy — Austin Wilde (@AustinWilde) May 13, 2021

We had some great moments together!! Gonna miss you boo ? RIP pic.twitter.com/xYxpzJWL5z — Max Carter (@MaxCarterXXX) May 13, 2021

I’ll always remember your energy you always where the highlight of the night I know that wherever you are now that you are loved by many and will always be in my heart I am grateful I had the chance to meet you and never had a bad night around you pic.twitter.com/i0Xdb0VLIk — R.Finch? (@rileyfinchxxx) May 13, 2021

I’ll be thinking of you for a while buddy. The only person I truly felt radiated the color yellow: joy, happiness, and light. ??? Thanks for your existence. pic.twitter.com/d9Yk9Hheyf — garrett (@ariesking666) May 13, 2021

i have no words to describe the pain i feel inside. alex was not only my friend, i considered him my brother. he brought out a joy in me that no one else could. he was the most beautiful soul i knew. i had a bond with him i will cherish for the rest of my life. i love you, alex. pic.twitter.com/87cxgliqNK — Kane Fox ? (@KaneFoxxx) May 13, 2021

you were the happiest person i have ever met. you lit up every room you were in and never failed to make everyone smile. you were my favorite person in the whole world. i promise to try to live the rest of my life being half the person you were, my friend. i love you, brother. — Kane Fox ? (@KaneFoxxx) May 13, 2021

I first met Alex Riley back in October for the filming of return to helix academy…he was my first ever scene…he showed me the ropes, he helped celebrate my 19th birthday with me, he was so funny and giggly everywhere he went…I’m really gonna miss you Alex ? pic.twitter.com/1N9e8reCfO — Jordan Lake (@JordanLakeXXX) May 13, 2021

I first met Alex Riley September 5th for the filming of WET. He was the first person to make me feel welcomed and since then he was like a brother to me. He had a way of lighting up a room whenever he would walk in and it hurts so much to know I can’t talk to pic.twitter.com/HpCtDZzFbf — Eli Bennet (Austin 10th-18th) (@EliBennetXXX) May 13, 2021

@alexrileyxxx You were always selfless, kind, wild and free. You made sure everyone around you was happy. Your energy could be felt from across a room. The adventures we had together… the laughs… the smiles. Rest easy dear friend, god damnit you were one of the good ones ? pic.twitter.com/hnUoJlizCK — Jacob And Harley (@JacobAndHarley1) May 13, 2021

So heartbreaking…. i only met him once but even that was enough to see what an absolute ray of sunshine he was. Love to his friends and family ?? — Colby Chambers (106K) ?18+? (@ColbyChambersXX) May 14, 2021