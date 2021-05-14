RIP

Gay adult performers pay tribute to Alex Riley following star’s untimely death

Friends, fans and fellow gay adult industry insiders of Alex Riley were stunned to learn this week about the young performer’s death at the age of 22.

Many who knew him (and we would imagine some who didn’t but knew his work) have kicked in to help Riley’s family with funeral costs after his boyfriend, fellow performer Tyler Brown (aka Jacob Hansen), set up a GoFundMe page.

By all accounts, Riley was beloved within the gay adult industry, winning awards at multiple events including GayVN’s Best Newcomer in 2020.

Hansen shared photos of the couple and expressed his love, writing, “To all of Alex’s friends and fans.. on Monday I got a phone call from Alex’s best friend that Alex passed away early Sunday Morning. Rest In peace babe you will always be part of me no matter where my life takes me.”

In a subsequent post, he wrote: “You are my dearest friend, my deepest love. You are the very best of me. I know you’ll always be right next to me until we see each other again.”

And several other performers have since taken to social media to pay tribute and grieve, as reported by Str8Up: