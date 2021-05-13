RIP

Adult film performer Alex Riley has died at 22

By

Alex Riley, who rose to prominence in the adult industry appearing in Helix productions, has died at the age of 22.

The young performer had won awards like GayVN’s Best Newcomer in 2020, and was loved by his fans, co-stars, and boyfriend, fellow performer Jacob Hansen.

Riley’s last post on Instagram is from December 2020, showing a hike he and Hansen took in their new home state of Arizona:

His last tweet on May 7 expressed love for his brother and mother:

An official statement from Helix Studios is expected today, reports adult site Str8Up (link work-unfreindly). No cause of death has been made public as of yet.

Fans have been expressing their disbelief and sadness over the news: