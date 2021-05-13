Adult film performer Alex Riley has died at 22

Alex Riley, who rose to prominence in the adult industry appearing in Helix productions, has died at the age of 22.

The young performer had won awards like GayVN’s Best Newcomer in 2020, and was loved by his fans, co-stars, and boyfriend, fellow performer Jacob Hansen.

Riley’s last post on Instagram is from December 2020, showing a hike he and Hansen took in their new home state of Arizona:

His last tweet on May 7 expressed love for his brother and mother:

I just talked to my brother on the phone, I’ll do anything in the WORLD for him. Wether I can or not, I’m doing it. Damn…y’all have brothers? I love mine more than I could literally love anyone besides my mom. Hell. ??? — Alex Riley (@alexrileyxxx) May 8, 2021

An official statement from Helix Studios is expected today, reports adult site Str8Up (link work-unfreindly). No cause of death has been made public as of yet.

Fans have been expressing their disbelief and sadness over the news:

My timeline exploded this morning… lots of teary faces and sad messages, so I suppose it's true. This hottie is no longer with us… how? why? We'll learn more soon I suppose. RIP Alex Riley #RIPAlexRiley pic.twitter.com/vSP0QCEOnS — Nick K (@xnlk21) May 13, 2021

#RIPAlexRiley my favorite thing bout you was your smile. I will be a fan of yours forever. I love you Alex. — Damon (@Damon_2921) May 13, 2021

It still hasnt sunk in. Alex Riley was one of a kind. Gone too soon ?? — TrevorFans (@FansOfTrev) May 13, 2021