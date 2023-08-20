Gay guys give tips on going from promiscuous to monogamous

Going exclusive can be tough going, and one “very promiscuous” Reddit user wants to know how to be a one-man man.
In his post on the AskGayMen Reddit forum, the user in question says he’s leaving a life of “threesomes, saunas, one-night hookups, [and] clubbing” for a monogamous relationship with someone he likes. And now he can use some pointers.
The dude clarifies that he and his partner have similar libidos, but he’s worried he’ll get a “wandering eye” and go down “a path of poor choices.”
“I just want to know if there are other guys who were very promiscuous and went into a monogamous relationship successfully,” he writes.
And fellow Reddit users were full of good advice.
“If you’re concerned about temptation, don’t put yourself in positions where you’ll be tempted,” one user wrote in the top-voted comment. “Cheating is the result of a series of active decisions, it doesn’t ‘just happen.’ For example, if [you] don’t think you can resist a guy who’s really turning you on, don’t hang out with him in the first place.”
Another user said that boredom is common and communication is key in relationships. “If you can’t tell each other the most difficult things you are going through, good luck,” that user wrote. “If you have the type of communication where you can be honest in a loving and supportive way with each other, you’ll get through it.”
A third commenter advised giving the monogamous relationship the ol’ college try. “Just get into the relationship and check if you can hold it on,” that commenter wrote. “If you realize that you desire the promiscuous over monogamous, communicate with your partner. If he accepts it, it’s cool. If not, you break up.”
And someone else pointed out that a wandering eye need not lead to poor choices. “Just don’t cheat, and if you’re unhappy, talk to him,” that user added. “If he does not want what you want (threesomes, open relationship, etc.) then don’t continue the relationship.”
In one of the more popular comments, one Redditor observed that the original poster said he is very promiscuous—as in, present tense.
“This does not read to me like you want a monogamous relationship. It seems like either you want him, and he wants a monogamous relationship—or that you want to want a monogamous relationship (some sort of internal self-image),” that commenter continued.
“Either way, you need to respect and love the person you are, or there’s no way you’ll end up happy. Who you are can change over time, but this shouldn’t be how it happens. It’s fine to be worried about some future state where you cheat, but that’s not the only potential for harm here—I’m more worried about your experience between today and then. It’s not quite the same, but this is something like when somebody who’s out tries to date somebody who’s in the closet. Supporting someone you care about is great; making yourself smaller for them is not.”
What about all of you promiscuous-to-monogamous Queerty readers out there? Any other tips for navigating an exclusive relationship? Give us your thoughts in the comments below.
8 Comments
oBose
So, the guy can ask himself where he is in his growth curve. He’s found a partner with matching libido, great! But, is he in a place –himself– that has been bending toward something different?
Fahd
¨I just want to know if there are other guys who were very promiscuous and went into a monogamous relationship successfully¨
Well, I haven´t known any who went from very promiscuous to monogomous for long.
Tiger doesn´t change its stripes, etc.
Doesn´t mean it´s not possible, but why….?
still_onthemark
Everyone gets older. (If they’re lucky… or unlucky, whichever way you want to look at it.)
When you’re older you’re not as libidinous, nor are you as cute and irresistible as you were in the past! So promiscuity over time becomes not so easy to do even if you want to.
JClark
still_onthemark is right. I tried a monogamous relationship when I was in my late 20s. It lasted seven years, but ended because I couldn’t stay monogamous. I then had a couple of long-term relationships where we had lots of three-ways. I didn’t stray from that, but my partners did, which was hurtful. After a period of being single, I met someone at 53 who I feel fortunate to be married to now. We’re monogamous and have been together for 10+ years. Monogamy got much easier for me at this stage of life — actually no effort at all — but it may not be the case for everyone.
inbama
Back in 1980, with so little known about AIDS, there was no choice. If you lived in a major city and saw the horrific deaths of gay men firsthand, there was no way any sane person would risk bringing this home to someone he loved. If you were in an open relationship, as many of us were, you closed it – and given the long incubation period, you prayed you hadn’t come to that insight too late.
dennisjlee
I was a he-whore when I first came out because “people liked me, they really liked me!” I don’t even know how many men I slept with. I then went into a long term relationship of 25 years and have been completely monogamous! It is possible!
SUPREME
i have to say when i’m single, i’m very promiscuous, but when i’ve met someone and we decide to enter into a relationship, i’m totally monogamous and i don’t miss the promiscuity at all. i keep it in my pants until i get home and he’d better do the same.
thisisnotreal
“In his post on the AskGayMen Reddit forum, the user in question says he’s leaving a life of “threesomes, saunas, one-night hookups, [and] clubbing” for a monogamous relationship with someone he likes.”… your REALLY selling me on that dude. i TOTALLY believe you’re suddenly gonna turn a 180 and be less of a village bicycle.
The dude clarifies that he and his partner have similar libidos, but he’s worried he’ll get a “wandering eye” and go down “a path of poor choices.”… and THERE it is. tell me you have ZERO impulse control without telling me you have ZERO impulse control. i can see whole groups of hot men walking down the street without worrying that im suddenly gonna run up to them and do the bend and snap and end up riding them like a rodeo bull. so self control IS a thing my guy, just not for you apparently.
honestly if he’s THAT worried that he won’t be able to stay faithful and monogamous then i think he needs to ask himself why he’s even trying it in the first place. is it the person he’s interested in that wants monogamy? to me it sounds like he’s trying too hard to be something he’s not. if he wants to hoe it up and live his best promiscuous life then more power to him he should do that and then just find someone who enjoys the same lifestyle and maybe wants to have an open relationship. if you are that stressed over trying to be a round peg fitting into a square hole, then maybe its time to just go find the round hole you do fit into (no pun intended).