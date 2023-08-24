Gay-hating pundit Laura Ingraham is getting trolled for an epic self-own

Gay-hating Fox News host Laura Ingraham probably thought she made a clever quip prior to Wednesday’s Republican debate.

But as it turns out, her little shot at Democrats was an incredible self-own.

Before the festivities began, Ingraham remarked the Democrats’ party platform consists of “pot, porn, [and] Planned Parenthood.”

If that’s the case, sign us up!

Ingraham: Ok, here’s what the Democrats’ platform is, ready? Pot, porn, Planned Parenthood pic.twitter.com/iOmSFXEzS5 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 23, 2023

I’d wear the t-shirt — Jon Evans  (@maybejonevans) August 23, 2023

Narrator: That isn’t the Democrats platform, but if it were, I’d be behind it. — Machine Pun Kelly Redux (@backell) August 24, 2023

Don’t threaten me with a good country! — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) August 23, 2023

Yes I love it when they threaten us with a good time. — Tipsy🫶🏾 (@Karmalize2) August 24, 2023

it cannot be overestimated how lucky democrats are that republicans are this out of touch with americans lol https://t.co/dqymSoBclJ — pudding person (@JUNlPER) August 23, 2023

In all seriousness, those three pillars–marijuana legalization, access to pornographic and pro-choice policies–are all very popular among the American people. The data shows it.

Ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe, Americans’ support for legal abortion continues to climb. A record 69% of Americans say abortion should be legal in the first three months of pregnancy, and the prior high was 67%, which was recorded shortly after the Supreme Court’s controversial decision.

While support for abortion drops later in pregnancy (37% say it should be legal in the second three months of pregnancy and 22% in the last three months of pregnancy), those numbers are still the highest Gallup has found in trends since 1996.

The numbers are even greater when it comes to marijuana legalization. A majority of U.S. adults (59%) say pot should be legal for recreational and medical use, while 30% say it should be legal for medical use only. That means a whopping 89% of Americans think marijuana should be legally available to adults in some capacity. Only one-in-10 say marijuana use should never be legal.

And when it comes to pornography, a record 43% of Americans say they think porn is morally acceptable. Among young people (ages 18-34), 59% believe porn is morally OK.

When Gallup first started asking about porn in 2011, only 30% said it was morally acceptable (it’s worth noting the latest numbers are from 2018, so it’s fair to surmise those figures have only increased over the last five years).

By the way, porn isn’t mentioned in the Democratic Patty platform. But it is mentioned in the GOP’s!

Who’s obsessed with pornography, again?

Play this on every college campus in America. https://t.co/rPetWNtfGH — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 24, 2023

Me and my friends voting in a landslide victory for Democrats. https://t.co/XFiROChi6W pic.twitter.com/kskDhQS4Df — Justin Fleece (@justinfleece) August 24, 2023

Republicans insist on making the Democrats sound cooler than the Democrats make the Democrats sound https://t.co/uEmHszMMTj — Chris OIIey (@chrisoIIey) August 24, 2023

It isn’t surprising these ridiculous comments came from Ingraham, one of the most vengeful mainstream conservative commentators out there (quite the feat)! She’s so odious, her brother, who’s gay, has publicly called her a “monster” and “racist.”

“I think she’s a monster,” he said in a 2018 interview. “She’s very smart, she’s well-spoken, but her emotional heart is just kind of dead.”

We’ll say. When Ingraham was editor of the conservative Dartmouth Review, she reportedly sent a writer to secretly tape a Gay Students Association meeting and then published excerpts from the meeting in which people talked about their sexual experiences and identities.

The right-wing firebrand has also compared same-sex relations to incest and said people would rather “wear adult diapers” than share a restroom with a transgender person.

We’re not sure where she comes up with these “facts,” but Ingraham is welcome to try that herself!

She’s monstrous, out of touch and plain out mean. Seems like a perfect standard bearer for the GOP!

Scroll down for more people dunking on her latest preposterous take…

News flash for Laura,

The “Democrats’ Platform” has been highly favored by members of the GOP for quite some time. https://t.co/nS2h4rwX02 pic.twitter.com/Avi9rga4VV — JerriLynn (@Jerri_Lynn25) August 24, 2023

Lol. Promise? — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) August 24, 2023

Sounds like freedom to me. #VoteBlue. — Jimbo D. 🏳️‍🌈 🇩🇪 🇺🇦 (@jimboxp) August 23, 2023