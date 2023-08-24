Nikki Haley’s debate encore implodes after she rudely forecasts Joe Biden’s death then insults nursing homes

Whatever bump Nikki Haley might have gotten out of last night’s debate was quickly undone this morning when she appeared on GMA and managed to insult everyone who happened to be alive before the year 1972, when she was born.

In a disastrous interview with George Stephanopoulos, Haley forecasted Joe Biden‘s death, repeated her unpopular calls for mental competency tests for elected officials, likened the U.S. Senate to a “nursing home”, and made ageist remarks that we’re guessing a lot of Republican primary voters, many of whom tend to skew older, probably won’t appreciate.

“Well, first of all, a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris. You know that and I know that,” she cavalierly told Stephanopoulos. “There’s no way Joe Biden is going to finish his term. I think Kamala Harris would become the next president and that should send a chill up every American’s spine.”

But Stephanopoulos wasn’t having any of it.

“Excuse me,” he interrupted. “Excuse me one second. How do you know that Joe Biden is not going to finish his term? What is that based on?”

Haley appeared caught off guard for a moment, as if she’s not used to being called out for her rudeness, but quickly recovered by doubling down, arguing that many Americans believe Biden, who is currently 80 years old, won’t make it through a “next term”, though she didn’t cite any sources in her cynical assertion.

“Do you think he’s going to finish his term?” she then asked. “Do you think that he’s actually going to finish what he started? We look at the decline he’s had over the last few years.”

“You have to be honest with the American people, George. There’s no way Joe Biden’s going to finish out a next term. We can’t have an 81-year-old president. We have to have a new generational leader. The Senate has become the most privileged nursing home in the country. We have got to start making sure we have a new generation,” the 51-year-old said.

ABC's George Stephanopoulos plays dumb on Joe Biden's advanced age and shouts at Nikki Haley for noticing. "Excuse me one second. How do you know Joe Biden is not going to finish his term? What is that based on?…What evidence do you have that he's not going to finish the term?" pic.twitter.com/rk3rALIihz — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 24, 2023

Stephanopoulos responded by telling Haley she didn’t answer the question, then asked for whatever evidence she had to suggest Biden is knocking on death’s door. To which, she simply continued spewing more ageist nonsense.

“I mean if you look at the decline, I mean every person should be able to tell what country you were in the week before,” she said. “He couldn’t do that. Every person should be able to say how many grandkids they have.”

“Joe Biden is not at the top of his game. You know it. I know it. The American people know it.”

One could easily argue that Haley isn’t at “the top of her game” either. She’s been polling in the low single digits ever since she announced her candidacy back in February, hovering around 3% support from likely Republican primary voters, despite countless hours campaigning across the country and millions of dollars spent on ads.

She’s also seen her unfavorable rating increase significantly week after week. And her fundraising has been, well, let’s just say she raised $7.3 million during the second quarter of 2023, while Biden raised $72 million in that same time period.

Not bad for a guy who, according to Haley, has one foot in the grave.