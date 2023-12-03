Gay men reveal the oddball turn-ons that took them by surprise

When it comes to turn-ons, sometimes you don’t know until you know!

Reddit users described such erotic surprises in a recent r/AskGayMen thread, listing experiences they never imagined would get their engines running.

Some commenters on the thread mentioned fairly common fetishes and sex acts—e.g. muscle worship, sadomasochism, bondage, choking, body odor, pup play, rimming—but others offered more off-the-wall stimuli.

Here are some (edited) responses from the latter category:

“Guys who wear funny socks to the gym. For some reason, it does something to me in a primal way.”

“Someone licking my ears. I never have imagined that this act is very stimulating and that my ears are sensitive, lol. Probably the second-best stimulation after cumming for me. Come to think of it, cleaning the outer walls of my ear is weirdly arousing. I just chose to ignore it, lol.”

“Weird answer, but hearing who I’m with snore. If he’s snoring with me, then he’s comfortable. If he’s snoring, I feel safe. Oddly, I find it sexy. I don’t know—that’s just me.”

“I know this is a little unheard of, but guys who are left-handed. I’m left-handed myself and always noticed when others are writing with their left hand. Anybody. People in movies, on TV, or in real life. Whenever I see a guy that I’m attracted to and also notice that he’s writing left-handed, I just love it. The place where I work has quite a few attractive guys. Lots of country boys building stuff together … and quite a few of them are also left-handed. A lot of our work needs to be tracked throughout the day, so they’re always writing stuff down, and it just drives me crazy.”

“Lucha libre masks. No lie. Guess moving to Mexico had an impact.”

“Someone other than me touching my beard.”

“Wearing adult diapers during sex. Already had an underwear fetish, and someone proposed I use diapers …. So smooth, so protective, feelings I had never experienced. Into it ever since then.”

“I have an erogenous area on the arches of my feet. I never realized it turns me on until, in the middle of a hookup, someone just passingly licked that area and a shudder ran through my body.”

“Any time I am bottoming for my partner, I absolutely love having him lean over … and bite my ear.”

“One time I was on a date with a guy, and we went to an arcade. He set up a Dance Dance Revolution machine, picked a difficulty that was close to the hardest one, and increased the speed… I got turned on by a guy playing DDR extremely well…”