Gay guys reveal the PG actions that immediately get them in an X-rated mood

In March, someone asked the “gentlemen of Reddit” for the things non-sexual things women do that get men in the mood. But we’re not here for the hetero foreplay, are we?

Luckily for us, someone else followed up with a similar question on the r/AskGayMen forum, asking, “What can a guy do that isn’t explicitly sexual that will immediately get you in the mood?”

And commenters’ non-sexual turn-ons include skills that should be the bare minimum—eye contact and decent conversation, for example—to skills that are highly specialized—like using an angle grinder in an art studio. And then there were some eye-opening erotic triggers. What some guys wouldn’t give to be a balloon animal!

So, if you want a primer on the PG-rated laws of gay attraction, here’s a selection of comments from the thread.

“There’s a very cute guy at the art studio I go to, and after a bit, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m over him, no more thirsting after this dude,’ and then I watch him tie his hair back so that he could use the angle grinder…”

“Adjust his junk.”

“When he reaches for something up high, and his shirt lifts, and I can see a glimpse of underbelly and a tuft of hair.”

“Coach me in something, while being kind and friendly about it. Gets my back hairs standing on end every time.”

“Be friendly and polite and expect nothing but the same.”

“I was doing an at home workout with a gym bro friend and I started to struggle toward the end of my set, and he told me to push for two more, then one more, and as I was really pushing it to finish my last rep, he called me a good boy.”

“Showing off chest hair… like a button-down with a few buttons undone.”

“A faint smell will make me swoon, whether it’s cologne or pits. A barrage of smell doesn’t do it. It has to be a suggestion as he walks by, and he has all of my focus.”

“Looking into my eyes while having a conversation.”

“Putting his arms above his head, or combing his hands through his hair.”

“Talk about their passions. Info-dump on me, baby, mmmmm.”

“Clean the kitchen.”

“Finish something physically exhausting together and make some jokes about it.”

“Wear glasses.”

“When they get out and pump the gas while you sit in the car like a princess.”

“Bump his shoulder against mine.”

“When he’s fixing things round the house like a handy man.”

“Play an instrument.”

“That stretch thing that reveals the happy trail that I’ve only seen straight guys do, lol.”

“Fix my tie, unrequested. There’s just something so homoerotic about that.”

“For me, it’s a guy who’s concentrating on his work and sitting with a good posture.”

“Smoking slowly, seated on the sofa or any chair.”

“There’s something about my boyfriend ordering me about when I’m too indecisive that is really a turn on, like when it’s my turn to pick a movie and I can’t think of anything good, so he tells me to sit down, eat my food, and let him handle the film. Honestly love him to bits.”

“Scratch his armpit.”

“Blowing up balloons. That really gets me going.”

“Wearing a tie untied just begging me to use it to pull you into a kiss. Same with a cute guy who is cold and is hiding in his hoodie.”

“Walk around in underwear at the gym.”

“Having a decent conversation.”

“Notice that I’m looking and ignore me but smirk.”