Gay slackers, unhinged exes & more hilarious sitcoms with queer characters to stream this weekend

Everyone needs a good laugh once in a while. Sitcoms have come a long way in terms of LGBTQ+ representation, with recent shows featuring standout queer characters who are no longer the butt of the joke—they’re often the funniest person in the room! So next time you go to start your thousandth rewatch of Will & Grace—don’t worry, we all do it—try one of these shows instead.

Read on for queer-inclusive comedy series to stream this weekend.

Happy Endings

Happy Endings got off to a just-okay start, with the series focusing on a group of six adult friends—married power couple Jane (Eliza Coupe) and Brad (Marlon Wayans, Jr.); ditzy Alex (Elisha Cuthbert) and her recently jilted ex-fiance, Dave (Zachary Knighton); perpetually single and chaotic Penny (the phenomenal Casey Wilson); and unemployed gay schlub Max (Adam Pally). The show, which lasted three seasons, eventually found its fast-talking groove and played to its cast’s sparkling chemistry. Equal time is given to Max’s cockamamie schemes (like giving expensive tours of Chicago despite not having any knowledge of the city) and love life.

Now streaming on Hulu and Roku.

Loot

This Apple TV+ hidden gem stars Maya Rudolph as Molly, an absurdly wealthy woman who gets $87 billion in her divorce from tech magnate John (Adam Scott). Molly soon learns that she actually has a non-profit foundation that’s been struggling without her, and decides to get involved, much to the chagrin of director Sofia (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez). Molly’s loyal, extremely neurotic gay assistant, Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) also gets involved and finds himself in a lovely friendship with IT guy Howard (Ron Funches). Over the course of the first season, Molly learns that being wealthy comes with responsibility, and comes to love the ragtag group of friends she makes at the foundation. Loot was renewed for a second season but production was shut down due to the writers’ and actors’ strike, so there’s no return date just yet.

Now streaming on Apple TV+.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

A beloved series that ran for eight seasons, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a side-splitting workplace comedy set in the fictional 99th precinct of the New York City Police Department. Andy Samberg stars as Jake, a good detective who goofs off too much. Stephanie Beatriz plays tough-talking detective Rosa, who eventually comes out as bisexual, while Andre Braugher plays Raymond, the openly gay police captain who takes pride in being an out cop. The show is wacky, but the precinct is surprisingly capable.

Now streaming on Peacock.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Running for four seasons, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is a musical comedy written by and starring Rachel Bloom as high-powered lawyer Rebecca Bunch, who chases a childhood summer camp ex (out actor Vincent Rodriguez III) all the way to West Covina, California to win his love. While Rebecca is largely unsympathetic early on—she ruins people’s lives, lies compulsively, and seems completely unhinged—the show eventually becomes a funny and nuanced portrayal of mental illness. Along the way, Rebecca’s homely boss, Darryl (Pete Gardner), discovers his latent bisexuality and finds love with muscled hunk Josh (David Hull).

Now streaming on Netflix.

