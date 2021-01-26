Gay Trump supporter brags about attending Capitol riot on social media, gets arrested by FBI

Outspoken gay Trump supporter Brandon Straka, who is perhaps best known for throwing a hissy fit last June when he was kicked off a plane for refusing to wear a mask, was just arrested in Omaha, Nebraska for his alleged role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

The 44-year-old “former liberal” was taken into custody yesterday by FBI agents. He is charged with impeding a law enforcement officer during civil disorder, knowingly entering and remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority and/or engaging in disorderly conduct within proximity to a restricted building to impede official functions, and engaging in disorderly conduct with intent to disturb a hearing before Congress.

Brandon Straka, founder of the "Walk Away" campaign who describes himself as a "former liberal," charged in the Capitol insurrection: https://t.co/K7JehAdInz pic.twitter.com/pxh9zVhfYK — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) January 25, 2021

According to court documents, FBI officials identified Straka from a since-deleted video he posted to his own social media page in which he could be heard shouting “Go! Go!” to the other insurrectionists as they stormed inside the U.S. Capitol building.

Officials were also able to tie Straka to the insurrection based on several since-deleted posts from his Twitter account, including:

“Patriots at the Capitol – HOLD. THE. LINE!!!!”

“I arrived at the Capitol a few hours ago as Patriots were storming from all sides. I was quite close to entering myself as police began tear-gassing us from the door. I inhaled tear gas & got it in my eyes. Patriots began exiting shortly after saying Congress had been cleared.”

“I’m completely confused. For 6-8 weeks everybody on the right has been saying ‘1776!’ & that if congress moves forward it will mean a revolution! So congress moves forward. Patriots storm the Capitol – now everybody is virtual signaling their embarrassment that this happened.”

“Also- be embarrassed & hide if you need to- but I was there. It was not Antifa at the Capitol. It was freedom loving Patriots who were DESPERATE to fight for the final hope of our Republic because literally nobody cares about them. Everyone else can denounce them. I will not.”

“Perhaps I missed the part where it was agreed this would be a revolution of ice cream cones & hair-braiding parties to take our government back from lying, cheating globally interested swamp parasites. My bad.”

Multiple other people sent the FBI videos that reportedly showed Straka at the Capitol building on January 6. In one of the clips, he allegedly tells the mob, “We’re going in!” In another, he allegedly orders them to attack a police officer, yelling, “Take the shield! Take it! Take it!”

Straka is currently in federal custody. He is expected to make his first court appearance later today.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.