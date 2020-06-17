Gay Trump supporter throws epic hissy fit after being kicked off flight for refusing to wear a mask

A gay right-wing activist on his way to attend Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma this weekend was kicked off his American Airlines flight for refusing to wear a mask and the whole thing was captured from multiple vantage points on Twitter.
It all started earlier today, when New York Times reporter Astead Wesley tweeted about an irate man on his flight from Dallas to Tulsa who was throwing a hissy fit about wearing a mask.
“There is currently a mutiny on my flight to tulsa (via dallas) because a guy is refusing to wear a mask and the flight can’t take off,” Wesley tweeted.
there is currently a mutiny on my flight to tulsa (via dallas) because a guy is refusing to wear a mask and the flight can't take off
— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 17, 2020
He also posted a video of the incident.
— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 17, 2020
Turns out, that guy was none other than “former liberal”/gay Trump supporter Brandon Straka.
On his on Twitter page around the same time, Straka tweeted: “I was just removed from my flight for not wearing a mask. 1st time this has happened. Not a federal law. @AmericanAir staff standing over me telling me it’s THE LAW. So much for ‘please respect those who can not wear a mask’. When I pointed out this wasn’t a law I was removed.”
I was just removed from my flight for not wearing a mask. 1st time this has happened. Not a federal law. @AmericanAir staff standing over me telling me it’s THE LAW. So much for “please respect those who can not wear a mask”. When I pointed out this wasn’t a law I was removed.
— Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) June 17, 2020
Staka, who flies “every week,” followed that up with a string of angry posts defending his actions and saying the airline later told him it was a “mistake” to kick him off the flight for refusing to do his part in curbing the spread of coronavirus.
Then he posted his own video about the “intimidating” incident, which he calls “absolutely nuts”:
— Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) June 17, 2020
Unfortunately, not many people seemed to sympathize with Straka’s plight.
You don’t have a condition, other than Republicanism and narcissism. Wearing a mask is what’s respectful. It protects others. It is shown to be working. This was a fake stunt and I hope it backfires for you and that @AmericanAir and others double down. You’re a disgrace.
— Boy Culture Blog (@mattrett) June 17, 2020
It’s a private company. Fly a different airline that will allow you to NOT wear a mask.
— navy dog (@navyvetM) June 17, 2020
Mask it or casket. Grow up.
— Gingkogirl vote.gov (@CASwinney) June 17, 2020
Federal law requires passenger compliance with crew member instructions.
— Pete (@terri____) June 17, 2020
Why not just wear a mask man. They wouldn’t let you fly without pants on. Just put on the darn mask.
— David Carlson II (@OfficialDavidNC) June 17, 2020
May not be the law but it is @AmericanAir policy. If you don’t like it, don’t fly.
— Patricia Adams (@clover0310) June 17, 2020
Boohooo
— Average Jane (@Average_Jane__) June 17, 2020
Wear a mask. Don’t be selfish. Thanks @AmericanAir for enforcing a safe environment for flyers #COVID19 #flysafe
— Adriana Iris (@AdrianaIris) June 17, 2020
Straka, who is gay and identifies as a “former liberal,” is the founder of the #WalkAway campaign that encourages disgruntled Democrats to abandon their ideals and join the party of Trump.
Queerty reached out to Straka for comment. We will update this post if we hear back.
5 Comments
Toofie
What an entitled creep.
Chrisk
Wow. He’s too much of a selfish asshole to wear a mask like everyone else. Shocking. Lol
Mister P
Girl, go ahead in get.
Heywood Jablowme
Is he Aires the Ram, or Kieran?
Cam
In other words, not wearing a mask has now become some badge of honor/stupidity among the Trump crowd. So this guy is hoping for a few Twitter hits by refusing to wear a mask on a flight with a company that CLEARLY states you have to wear a mask.
Also, isn’t it interesting how Republicans always scream that businesses should have the right to be racist and bigoted and deny service to people based upon them being gay, but then cry and whine that they shouldn’t have the right to say “Wear a mask”.
This guy is hoping to become the new Milo Yianoppolous. He should take a look at Milo’s decimated bank account if he thinks that’s a good idea.