Gay Trump supporter throws epic hissy fit after being kicked off flight for refusing to wear a mask

A gay right-wing activist on his way to attend Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma this weekend was kicked off his American Airlines flight for refusing to wear a mask and the whole thing was captured from multiple vantage points on Twitter.

It all started earlier today, when New York Times reporter Astead Wesley tweeted about an irate man on his flight from Dallas to Tulsa who was throwing a hissy fit about wearing a mask.

“There is currently a mutiny on my flight to tulsa (via dallas) because a guy is refusing to wear a mask and the flight can’t take off,” Wesley tweeted.

there is currently a mutiny on my flight to tulsa (via dallas) because a guy is refusing to wear a mask and the flight can't take off — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 17, 2020

He also posted a video of the incident.

Turns out, that guy was none other than “former liberal”/gay Trump supporter Brandon Straka.

On his on Twitter page around the same time, Straka tweeted: “I was just removed from my flight for not wearing a mask. 1st time this has happened. Not a federal law. @AmericanAir staff standing over me telling me it’s THE LAW. So much for ‘please respect those who can not wear a mask’. When I pointed out this wasn’t a law I was removed.”

I was just removed from my flight for not wearing a mask. 1st time this has happened. Not a federal law. @AmericanAir staff standing over me telling me it’s THE LAW. So much for “please respect those who can not wear a mask”. When I pointed out this wasn’t a law I was removed. — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) June 17, 2020

Staka, who flies “every week,” followed that up with a string of angry posts defending his actions and saying the airline later told him it was a “mistake” to kick him off the flight for refusing to do his part in curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Then he posted his own video about the “intimidating” incident, which he calls “absolutely nuts”:

Unfortunately, not many people seemed to sympathize with Straka’s plight.

You don’t have a condition, other than Republicanism and narcissism. Wearing a mask is what’s respectful. It protects others. It is shown to be working. This was a fake stunt and I hope it backfires for you and that @AmericanAir and others double down. You’re a disgrace. — Boy Culture Blog (@mattrett) June 17, 2020

It’s a private company. Fly a different airline that will allow you to NOT wear a mask. — navy dog (@navyvetM) June 17, 2020

Mask it or casket. Grow up. — Gingkogirl vote.gov (@CASwinney) June 17, 2020

Federal law requires passenger compliance with crew member instructions. — Pete (@terri____) June 17, 2020

Why not just wear a mask man. They wouldn’t let you fly without pants on. Just put on the darn mask. — David Carlson II (@OfficialDavidNC) June 17, 2020

May not be the law but it is @AmericanAir policy. If you don’t like it, don’t fly. — Patricia Adams (@clover0310) June 17, 2020

Boohooo — Average Jane (@Average_Jane__) June 17, 2020

Wear a mask. Don’t be selfish. Thanks @AmericanAir for enforcing a safe environment for flyers #COVID19 #flysafe — Adriana Iris (@AdrianaIris) June 17, 2020

Straka, who is gay and identifies as a “former liberal,” is the founder of the #WalkAway campaign that encourages disgruntled Democrats to abandon their ideals and join the party of Trump.

Queerty reached out to Straka for comment. We will update this post if we hear back.

