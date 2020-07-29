Gay Twitter is coming for Madonna with pitchforks and torches and things are getting ugly

Madonna really stepped in it this time and, honestly, we think it’s gonna take her a while to weasel her way outta this.

Yesterday, the singer found herself wading into COVID-19 controversy after she shared a coronavirus propaganda video and voiced her support for Dr. Stella Immanuel, the quack physician who runs a clinic out of a strip mall in Texas, claims hydroxychloroquine is the cure for coronavirus, and has been encouraging people not to wear masks. (She’s also made bizarre comments about “demon sperm” in the past.)

“The truth will set us all free!” Madonna wrote on Instagram yesterday. “This woman is my hero … Thank you Stella Immanuel.”

Instagram quickly censored the post, blurring out the video and warning viewers that it contained coronavirus misinformation. Madonna later deleted it from her social media pages, but by then the damage was already done.

Even her most loyal fans now appear to be turning on her, and rightfully so. The video she shared was deplorable and filled with inaccurate information that has been disproven and could very easily result in people dying.

Gay Twitter is currently on a tear…

God I hope Madonna was hacked. pic.twitter.com/kMX3TFdFPq — John Morgan (@morganzetajones) July 29, 2020

4. Madonna was not hacked. The caption was clearly written in her voice and goes along with her detached from reality rhetoric. The Madonna of the late 80s who used her power and fame to bring attention to the HIV/AIDS crisis wouldn’t recognize the Madonna of today. Very sad. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 29, 2020

what stanning madonna feels like pic.twitter.com/fzcQLoeRvf — eroticunt | levitating remix 8.14 (@reinacandacci) July 29, 2020

Shocked to learn that Madonna is problematic. — Dennis DiClaudio (@dennisdiclaudio) July 29, 2020

Madonna is only anti-mask because she almost strangled herself trying to put the last one on pic.twitter.com/juJ7MlKiEX — shane reaction (@shane_reaction_) July 29, 2020

We have reached the day when even I can’t defend @Madonna. Really coming up empty on this one. #TeamAnnie @AnnieLennox — Lilly 😷 (@WonderLilly) July 29, 2020

MADONNA WILL SAY SHE WAS HACKED AND WILL DELETE THE VIDEO MADONNA WILL SAY SHE WAS HACKED AND WILL DELETE THE VIDEO MADONNA WILL SAY SHE WAS HACKED AND WILL DELETE THE VIDEO MADONNA WILL SAY SHE WAS HACKED AND WILL DELETE THE VIDEO MADONNA WILL SAY SHE WAS HACKED AND WILL DELETE pic.twitter.com/cihPAMdDEe — Carson / Levitating Remix 8/14 (@humadonnanature) July 29, 2020

please stop pretending madonna was hacked and instead hold her responsible for her irresponsibility. the world is in too awful of a state for you to make excuses for people posting bullshit. — bobby. (@bawbbyshere) July 29, 2020

Oh, but it doesn’t stop there…

Stanning Madonna is starting to give me a headache — hacked @ 1billion K (@GhoustJonesx) July 29, 2020

I’ve stayed mentally strong for these past four-ish months, but Madonna sharing false, “censored” coronavirus content on Instagram may be what finally breaks me. — Bradley Stern (@MuuMuse) July 29, 2020

I’ve loved @Madonna my whole life. But she gave me a nasty look at the Kabbalah center once. I’ll never forgive her for that, her last album or for promoting a quack doctor pushing #Hydroxychloroquine. Honey, you are cancelled. — Damon Gonzalez (@TheyCallMeDaymz) July 29, 2020

Congrats to @Madonna, who has been cancelled. — mort spandex (@NatsinNY) July 29, 2020

Sorry, @Madonna, but you can’t just delete and retreat. We deserve an explanation, and you should repudiate your hero for the day, Dr. Stella Immanuel. This goes beyond fandom. https://t.co/oPMoIdq58M — Boy Culture Blog (@mattrett) July 29, 2020

Madonna actually didn’t post that she was hacked. She’s actually still driving around looking for the iTunes store — Ava Max Is Coming (@theIookofdanger) July 29, 2020

SO LET’S RECAP REALLY QUICK MADONNA POSTS A CRAZY CORONAVIRUS VIDEO FROM HER BATHTUB, AND DELETES IT SHE POSTS HER ♥️ FOR ANTI-SEMITIC FARRAKHAN, BUT IT’S STILL THERE NOW TODAY SHE POSTS #Hydroxychloroquine ALIEN DNA MADNESS, IT GETS DELETED, SHE REPOSTS IT, & DELETES AGAIN 🤣 — PETTY LUPONE™ 👁️ (@TheDickChokers) July 29, 2020

It’s so hard being a Madonna Stan omfg im embarrassed pic.twitter.com/bNCjQdFIc5 — Patrick ☭👾 LEFT and Bi (@earthboyfred) July 29, 2020

Madonna has yet to comment on the controversy.

