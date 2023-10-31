Gay Twitter™ mourns the loss of Circles—our favorite source of nudes and gossip

Image Credit: Getty Images

RIP Twitter Circles, August 2022 – October 2023. Gone way too soon.

Yes, it’s a sad, sad day on the app formerly known as Twitter, as people everywhere mourn the loss of one of the social platform’s latest and greatest features, which allowed users to make their posts available to only a hand-picked list of accounts.

Like Instagram’s Close Friends feature, Circles was, on paper, intended for, well… your close friends. The idea being that you could tweet more private, intimate thoughts to a select few that you know and trust, without the threat of getting “ratio’d” our quote-tweeted into oblivion.

But it was an open secret that gays, in particular, were employing Circles for two specific reasons: To talk heinous amounts of sh*t, and to post their nudes. In some cases, we weren’t just adding our besties and mutuals to this curated list, but our Twitter crushes and thirst follows.

I miss circles already pic.twitter.com/6NHLlXLbk7 — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) October 31, 2023

Instantaneously, Circles became an opportunity for the exhibitionism-curious to show off their goods in what felt like a safe and not-entirely-public way. And, hey, if what their posts inspired a hottie to slip into your DMs, then even better, right?

However, all good things must come to an end. And, as the prophecy foretold, today, October 31, 2023, X’s Circles has left this mortal coil. And on Halloween, no less! Spooky!

Circles has been officially removed. pic.twitter.com/sS6qpLjfom — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 31, 2023

What happens to your Circle posts now that X has removed the feature?

First of all, don’t panic: Just because X users no longer have the ability to employ the feature, that doesn’t mean previous posts to Circles are suddenly public property.

(Can you imagine the chaos that would ensue if that were the case?)

Despite its removal, your Circles posts remain available in your feed solely to those who were already in your Circle—they will not go public. However, that does mean that you can no longer add to or edit your Circles list. So, whoever you wanted to see that thirst trap in the first place will still be able to view it, ad infinitum. (Unless of course you just decide to delete the tweet—your call!)

Yes, your secrets and your schlong shots are still safe with the (up to) 150 “friends” you chose to share them with in the first place, so you can rest easy.

Gay Twitter™ reacts to the loss of Circles

Image Credit: Getty Images

Go easy on all the gay people in your life today—it’s been a rough one.

Ever since real-life James Bond villain Elon Musk took over the social media app, he’s implemented a number of changes that have made it a less user-friendly experience, especially for the LGBTQ+ community.

Previously banned accounts had been reinstated (including Tr*mp’s). With fewer parameters for language, there’s been a reported rise in hate speech and problematic content. Users can now pay for “Verified Badges,” meaning its harder to find trusted news sources and notable voices, clogging feeds with trolls and people purposely posting inflammatory content to drive engageement.

Now, with Circles gone, it’s staring to really feel like there’s no point in sticking around. Will this finally be the death knell of Gay Twitter™? Will we have to find a new app to gossip, share memes, and post our nudes?

It’s starting to look dire…

circles gone. fleets gone. the app is called x… pic.twitter.com/1ZtuMAz8ov — zae (@itszaeok) October 31, 2023

i miss circles so bad pic.twitter.com/TaM5hh3Xwd — iana murray (@ianamurray) October 31, 2023

literally just went to tweet in circles pic.twitter.com/WkhFh3iSLp — BLIZZY (@blizzy_mcguire) October 31, 2023

It was barely here for a year, but Circles had quickly become an essential component of our online social lives. Without it, we have no outlet for our deepest, darkest, shadiest thoughts:

wanted to say something bitchy but circles are gone so I just kept my mean thought to myself and moved on with my day… im gonna fucking throw up — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) October 31, 2023

goodbye circles, we were horny, we were spiteful, we were hateful, we committed oomf on oomf crime, we trauma dumped and over-shared, but most importantly we were a family — final it girlboss ? (@leylanocontext) October 31, 2023

I shared my deepest secrets and most inner thoughts in circles. Was never judged once. In fact…I was encouraged. When times were good? They were good. pic.twitter.com/uH21hibl2I — Rossi ?? (@RossiSongo) October 31, 2023

And don’t even get us started on the nudes—it sounds like a lot of folks took the opportunity to share some select photos to Circles while they still had the chance. And it was glorious.

ijbol y’all are really posting the circle nudes ….. OK! pic.twitter.com/wHYi0W9b27 — uncle gworl (@_uncle_gworl) October 30, 2023

Are we all posing nudes in our circle today like we did on the last day of fleets ?! — Jolene? (@OGlex444) October 31, 2023

im waking up to see everyone who go a circle posting their nudes, i mean i aint complaining but i was expecting that this morning pic.twitter.com/NnFOlYtETl — david i think | blm (@oopsdaviddd) October 30, 2023

Why have you done this to us, Elon? WHY?

elon ending circles cuz no one added him to theirs pic.twitter.com/3jueJKoFRy — BLIZZY (@blizzy_mcguire) October 31, 2023

Went to go say something on circles then remembered I can’t. Elon has taken everything from me https://t.co/8n8SD6KxqR — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) October 31, 2023

Elon Musk saw me having a complete breakdown in my circles and decided that was enough. https://t.co/EUFU1qYrzp — anthony musa (@anthonydmusa) October 31, 2023

Well, we’ll always remember the good times…

Goodbye Twitter Circles, you were too good for this world, too pure. X may never recover from this seismic loss.