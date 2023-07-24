Everyone thinks Elon Musk’s Twitter rebrand looks like a gay hookup app

For years, Elon Musk has talked about his desire to create an all-encompassing app that combines social media with instant messaging, payment services and everything else users could desire. The project, called “X,” was supposed to revolutionize how Americans participate in the digital world.

Too bad its logo looks more like a gay hookup app.

Musk didn’t create the next social media breakthrough. Instead, he seemingly developed a competitor to “Scruff.”

Oh well!

looks like a dating app for gay men https://t.co/nmn0mJUpLe — sel (@selsaystuff) July 23, 2023

twitter was one, so i dont see the problem — taay. (@taayanthony) July 23, 2023

Totally looks like an adult website. — Kate Timberlake, Esq. (J.D.) (@ktmbrlke) July 23, 2023

The malevolent Tesla founder abruptly changed Twitter’s logo to “X” over the weekend, jettisoning the brand’s synonymous bird logo. “Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” he tweeted early Sunday morning.

Musk has been foreshadowing the shift for a while. The corporate entity he created to purchase, Twitter, for example, is called X holdings.

On Sunday, the symbol was projected on the side of the company’s headquarters in San Francisco.

This re-branding disaster will be discussed in business schools forever. Taking one of the most iconic brands ever and changing it.



First, he buys a $12 billion company for $44 billion and now takes one of the most recognizable logos, other than the Golden Arches, and changs it. — caring 💙🇺🇸🌈✌🏻 (@caringguy1957) July 24, 2023

Dear Lord this is pathetic to watch — Elizabeth West (@Limeylizzie) July 24, 2023

No amount of money would be enough to embarrass yourself this way https://t.co/ZSQekHA0nM — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) July 24, 2023

This is honestly like a comedy about incompetent managers. The pure stupidity of it all is staggering. https://t.co/7uloucGuYc — William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) July 24, 2023

The audacity to put that logo on a building they can’t even afford to pay the rent on https://t.co/ExouqSmuPW — raccaccoonie (@danielsunss) July 24, 2023

As a company, Twitter is in brutal shape.

Ad revenue has plummeted since Musk’s purchase, and more than half of its workforce has been laid off. Advertisers are leery of reengaging with the platform due to a proliferation of hateful and problematic content.

In addition, Twitter is facing competition from multiple upstarts, including Threads, which is owned by Facebook’s parent company, Meta.

When Threads launched earlier this month, more than 100 million users joined in five days. Members of Gay Twitter™ were migrating over, too, until some astute observers noticed a central problem with Mark Zuckerberg’s copycat app: no nudes!

With Tumblr long gone, Twitter has become a pornographic treasure trove. Gay Twitter™ is filled with shirtless selfies and pulsating poles.

It’s another version of Grindr, spiked with pithy commentary, public shaming, and unbridled hate speech.

With Twitter’s new “X” logo, perhaps Musk is finally leaning into what keeps us on his increasingly toxic website?

It might be the best argument he has. Otherwise, he’s completely erratic and clueless!

That couldn’t be the case, right?

Scroll down to see more gays enchanted with the “X:”

I have absolutely hooked up with more men from Twitter than from Grindr — isaac (@thatguyuptown) July 23, 2023

And now it looks the part. — Sometweets (@Sometweets25471) July 24, 2023

this is literally how i found my boyfriend https://t.co/IaTQZkmC0W — alasdair ? (@alasdair_gbs) July 23, 2023

“Always has been” cracks me up hahahaha https://t.co/bmrFbXvUuj — Will ? (@conejerow) July 24, 2023

So twitter gays are just…. X gays now? — Kris K (@XoxoGossipTurg) July 24, 2023