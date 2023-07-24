x-rated

Everyone thinks Elon Musk’s Twitter rebrand looks like a gay hookup app

By
Elon Musk

For years, Elon Musk has talked about his desire to create an all-encompassing app that combines social media with instant messaging, payment services and everything else users could desire. The project, called “X,” was supposed to revolutionize how Americans participate in the digital world.

Too bad its logo looks more like a gay hookup app.

Musk didn’t create the next social media breakthrough. Instead, he seemingly developed a competitor to “Scruff.”

Oh well!

The malevolent Tesla founder abruptly changed Twitter’s logo to “X” over the weekend, jettisoning the brand’s synonymous bird logo. “Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” he tweeted early Sunday morning.

Musk has been foreshadowing the shift for a while. The corporate entity he created to purchase, Twitter, for example, is called X holdings.

On Sunday, the symbol was projected on the side of the company’s headquarters in San Francisco.

As a company, Twitter is in brutal shape.

Ad revenue has plummeted since Musk’s purchase, and more than half of its workforce has been laid off. Advertisers are leery of reengaging with the platform due to a proliferation of hateful and problematic content.

In addition, Twitter is facing competition from multiple upstarts, including Threads, which is owned by Facebook’s parent company, Meta.

When Threads launched earlier this month, more than 100 million users joined in five days. Members of Gay Twitter™ were migrating over, too, until some astute observers noticed a central problem with Mark Zuckerberg’s copycat app: no nudes!

With Tumblr long gone, Twitter has become a pornographic treasure trove. Gay Twitter™ is filled with shirtless selfies and pulsating poles.

It’s another version of Grindr, spiked with pithy commentary, public shaming, and unbridled hate speech.

With Twitter’s new “X” logo, perhaps Musk is finally leaning into what keeps us on his increasingly toxic website?

It might be the best argument he has. Otherwise, he’s completely erratic and clueless!

That couldn’t be the case, right?

Scroll down to see more gays enchanted with the “X:”