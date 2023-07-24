Everyone thinks Elon Musk’s Twitter rebrand looks like a gay hookup app

For years, Elon Musk has talked about his desire to create an all-encompassing app that combines social media with instant messaging, payment services and everything else users could desire. The project, called “X,” was supposed to revolutionize how Americans participate in the digital world.
Too bad its logo looks more like a gay hookup app.
Musk didn’t create the next social media breakthrough. Instead, he seemingly developed a competitor to “Scruff.”
Oh well!
twitter was one, so i dont see the problem— taay. (@taayanthony) July 23, 2023
Totally looks like an adult website.— Kate Timberlake, Esq. (J.D.) (@ktmbrlke) July 23, 2023
The malevolent Tesla founder abruptly changed Twitter’s logo to “X” over the weekend, jettisoning the brand’s synonymous bird logo. “Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” he tweeted early Sunday morning.
Musk has been foreshadowing the shift for a while. The corporate entity he created to purchase, Twitter, for example, is called X holdings.
On Sunday, the symbol was projected on the side of the company’s headquarters in San Francisco.
This re-branding disaster will be discussed in business schools forever. Taking one of the most iconic brands ever and changing it.— caring 💙🇺🇸🌈✌🏻 (@caringguy1957) July 24, 2023
First, he buys a $12 billion company for $44 billion and now takes one of the most recognizable logos, other than the Golden Arches, and changs it.
Dear Lord this is pathetic to watch— Elizabeth West (@Limeylizzie) July 24, 2023
As a company, Twitter is in brutal shape.
Ad revenue has plummeted since Musk’s purchase, and more than half of its workforce has been laid off. Advertisers are leery of reengaging with the platform due to a proliferation of hateful and problematic content.
In addition, Twitter is facing competition from multiple upstarts, including Threads, which is owned by Facebook’s parent company, Meta.
When Threads launched earlier this month, more than 100 million users joined in five days. Members of Gay Twitter™ were migrating over, too, until some astute observers noticed a central problem with Mark Zuckerberg’s copycat app: no nudes!
With Tumblr long gone, Twitter has become a pornographic treasure trove. Gay Twitter™ is filled with shirtless selfies and pulsating poles.
It’s another version of Grindr, spiked with pithy commentary, public shaming, and unbridled hate speech.
With Twitter’s new “X” logo, perhaps Musk is finally leaning into what keeps us on his increasingly toxic website?
It might be the best argument he has. Otherwise, he’s completely erratic and clueless!
That couldn’t be the case, right?
Scroll down to see more gays enchanted with the “X:”
I have absolutely hooked up with more men from Twitter than from Grindr— isaac (@thatguyuptown) July 23, 2023
And now it looks the part.— Sometweets (@Sometweets25471) July 24, 2023
2 Comments
dbmcvey
This will change everything for Elon. (sarcasm)
Fahd
Some European news sources are suggesting that Musk wants to transform Twitter into the non-Chinese version of the Chinese “app for everything” WeChat.
WeChat provides text messaging, hold-to-talk voice messaging, broadcast (one-to-many) messaging, video conferencing, video games, mobile payment, sharing of photographs and videos and location sharing. WeChat also offers the government a convenient database of personal information to facilitate government understanding and oversight of the population.
Can’t wait.