Gays For Trump allegedly spotted waving rainbow flags at riots outside U.S. Capitol

Just in case you haven’t heard, armed and angry MAGA supporters/domestic terrorists have breached the U.S. Capitol, stormed the rotunda, and broken into the Senate chamber.

A Confederate flag freely waves in the Capitol building. Flags of our current president are being waved by terrorists occupying the Capitol building. pic.twitter.com/z7cD4a0IgR — Lana Del Gay ?????? (@McClellandShane) January 6, 2021

Among the mob were people who appear to be members of the Gays For Trump klan. Video taken moments ago show Capitol Police fending off militants, including some idiot waving a rainbow flag.

who is there with the gays for trump flag https://t.co/8EEH82LknK — d?zzle (@dazzzle666) January 6, 2021

Just another day in Trump’s America, right?

Here’s what Gay Twitter is saying about the matter…

Tell me more about law and order. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) January 6, 2021

I thought Trump was opposed to violent protestors? — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) January 6, 2021

Gays for Trump… Ants for Raid… https://t.co/H7asEYWrGM — Rob ?????? (@DCRobMan) January 6, 2021

Not to be dramatic, but armed right-wingers, enabled by republicans and the president have overtaken the Capitol building in an attempted coup. And we should call it that while they’re all forcefully removed and tried for treason. — Lana Del Gay ?????? (@McClellandShane) January 6, 2021

White Gays for Trump haven't been shamed hard enough out of our community. — Archbitch of Canterbury (@crazyrichjason) January 6, 2021

We know Donald Trump is a monster but stop for a second and think about what kind of person you have to be to see what is happening right now and still be supporting — or, like @kayleighmcenany and so many others, still working for — him — Noah Michelson (@noahmichelson) January 6, 2021

This fucking piece of shit. https://t.co/MZbJF94H13 — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) January 6, 2021

On behalf of the LGBTQ+ community: anyone carrying a rainbow flag at this capital hill mob, is cancelled. — Chris Mitchell (@SCG_4_life) January 6, 2021

They allow these people to run rampant in Washington but they gas peaceful #BLM protesters?! WOW pic.twitter.com/k6GUoJRkE6 — Don Lemon (@donlemon) January 6, 2021

American Domestic Terrorists have stormed the Capitol Building in Washington DC Jan 6 2020. — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) January 6, 2021

Is that a fuckin rainbow?! Seriously? Gays for Trump?? ? https://t.co/v79aNLRPfx — EGYPT the Man (@__TaYmuR__) January 6, 2021

