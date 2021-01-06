Trump's America

Gays For Trump allegedly spotted waving rainbow flags at riots outside U.S. Capitol

By

Just in case you haven’t heard, armed and angry MAGA supporters/domestic terrorists have breached the U.S. Capitol, stormed the rotunda, and broken into the Senate chamber.

Among the mob were people who appear to be members of the Gays For Trump klan. Video taken moments ago show Capitol Police fending off militants, including some idiot waving a rainbow flag.

Just another day in Trump’s America, right?

Here’s what Gay Twitter is saying about the matter…

Related: “Gays For Trump” storm the streets of West Hollywood to flaunt their internalized homophobia