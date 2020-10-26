“Gays For Trump” storm the streets of West Hollywood to flaunt their internalized homophobia

Last Friday, a gaggle of angry, self-hating gays hit the streets of West Hollywood for a maskless “Gays and Housewives Take Over WeHo” march to flaunt their internalized homophobia show their support for a president who has spent the past three and a half years chipping away at their rights.

The event was organized by the Log Cabin Republicans and drew roughly 50 MAGA proud gays who caused a scene by shouting at people peacefully dining at tables outside of restaurants and bars along Santa Monica Boulevard.

A group of 50 LGBT Trump supporters are marching through West Hollywood. They have marched from the Pacific Design Center to Rocco’s, right in the heart of Boy’s Town. 4 sheriff’s patrol cars are following. pic.twitter.com/tTEzLwjq48 — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) October 24, 2020

WEHOville reports:

The rally of Trump supporters was one of a rare few that have taken place in West Hollywood, a city where only 8% of registered voters are Republicans. The city is known for its official opposition to Trump, with City Council members John Duran and John D’Amico in 2018 having given the key to the city to Stormy Daniels, the porn performer whose allegations of an affair with Trump sparked a controversy. Mayor Lindsey Horvath once declared that Trump is not welcome in West Hollywood, and the City Council asked that the Trump star be removed from the walk of fame on Hollywood Boulevard.

Trump people are harassing bar goers in West Hollywood right now in San Vicente and Santa Monica#weho #WestHollywood #laprotest pic.twitter.com/N5Ij3l6f43 — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) October 24, 2020

Several videos posted to social media show red-hatted marchers walking shoulder to shoulder without masks and chanting things like “Gays for Trump!”, “Freedom!”, “Four more years!” and “We love Trump!”

Earlier this month, “Trump Pride” held an event for gay Trump supporters in Tampa, Florida, during which Tiffany Trump gave a drunken 10 minute speech before a room of roughly two dozen people.

Related: Trump’s record on LGBTQ rights has been vile from the moment he took office. We kept a list.