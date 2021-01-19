Geek out over the queerstory of X-Men

Everyone’s favorite queer comic book connoisseur Mike Ciriaco (WeHoTV News, Monday Mouth Off) puts the Homo in Homo Superior with his Gay Geek’s Guide to the X-Men, featured on the new web series Geek Chic This Week .

Why was the first openly gay superhero exiled into the closet for over a decade? Who was supposed to be Nightcrawler’s real father? And remember that time Charles Xavier and Magneto had a gay love child? Hit up the video below to find out!

