George Santos lands two committee jobs, but not quite what he was hoping

Scandal-hit serial liar George Santos has reportedly landed himself two committee assignments in congress.

The House GOP Steering Committee yesterday recommended the gay lawmaker for the House Small Business Committee and the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

Newly-elected Representatives nearly always gain a role on a committee. However, some observers thought Santos might miss out due to the furor over his fake résumé and questionable finances. Several GOP colleagues have already called on Santos to resign.

The Steering Committee’s recommendations still must meet the approval of the full House Republican Conference. It would be unusual for this not to happen.

Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas) is the newly-assigned chairman of the Small Business Committee. Asked by CNN about Santos serving on the panel, he said, “I don’t condone what he said, what he’s done. I don’t think anybody does. But that’s not my role. He was elected. He represents a million people.”

Back in November, following his surprise election victory, Santos told NY1 he would ideally like to sit on the House Financial Services Committee, “based on my 14-year background in capital markets,” and the House Foreign Affairs Committee, “based on my, I guess, multicultural background as a human being.”

After the scandal around Santos erupted over the holidays, he lowered his sights.

Asked a couple of weeks ago about potential committee assignments, Santos told reporters, “I’ll take whatever I get. I’m not a picky person, I came here to serve the people.”

Many have expressed outrage at the news of Santos’ appointments. This includes New York City Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres. Last week, Torres submitted a complaint to the House Ethics Committee, demanding it investigates Santos.

OUTRAGEOUS: George Santos is going to be appointed to the Small Business Committee, which oversees one of the largest government programs in history: the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Can a fraud like George Santos be trusted to root out rampant fraud in the PPP program? — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 17, 2023

Torres has also now called upon the Federal Election Commission to investigate Santos.

Marjorie Taylor Greene appointed to Oversight Committee

Besides Santos, over committee appointments recommended by the House GOP Steering Committee involved several other MAGA Republicans.

Both Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar were previously stripped of their committee assignments by the Democratic-controlled house in 2020.

However, the GOP steering committee yesterday selected Greene to sit on the House Homeland Security and Oversight Committees and Gosar to sit on the House Natural Resources and Oversight Committees.

Also recommended for the Oversight Committee was Rep. Lauren Boebert, which could prove interesting. Greene and Boebert reportedly dislike each other greatly. News emerged this week of them having another heated argument with one another, this time in a restroom.

Marjorie Taylor Greene allied with Kevin McCarthy, lost her credibility with MAGA, and ended up getting the committee she wanted. Lauren Boebert resisted Kevin McCarthy, was praised by MAGA for doing so, and got the same committee. MTG must be seething. — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 18, 2023

In a statement welcoming her appointment to the Oversight committee, Greene said, “Joe Biden, be prepared. We are going to uncover every corrupt business dealing, every foreign entanglement, every abuse of power, and every check cut for The Big Guy.

“And it’s not just the Biden Crime Family, the GOP majority will investigate every bit of government being used to abuse the American people. Every three and four letter agency will now have to answer to Republican oversight, not the rubber-stamp of Democrat rule.”

George Santos has issued no statement yet on his reported appointments.

