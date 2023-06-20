George Santos mocks girl for having acne because he’s classy like that

Rep. George Santos (Photo: US Gov.)

Rather than focus on his next upcoming court appearance, or representing his New York District 3 constituents in Congress, beleaguered GOP Rep. George Santos took time out from his day yesterday to blast a young woman who tried to take his photo.

Santos was browsing the racks of a Zara store when the incident happened. He tweeted about it later in an attempt to shame the photo hunter.

“For the girl trying really hard to take a picture of me inside Zara. You should focus more on that acne issue you got going on instead of trying to take pictures of me.😉”

For the girl trying really hard to take a picture of me inside Zara.

You should focus more on that acne issue you got going on instead of trying to take pictures of me.? pic.twitter.com/PHNMyzM5i9 — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) June 19, 2023

He included the much-used meme of J. Alexander (America’s Next Top Model) looking shocked.

Santos’s attempt to be sassy did not go down well with many online.

Maybe she couldn’t fit your entire chubby body into the frame in one shot?



Weird that you would try and shame her. Especially since you became famous for lying.



Republicans need to do way better. You’ll are looking shady and gross to the rest of us. — MomWoww☮️❤️ (@MomWoww) June 19, 2023

Why are you still in the House, and how come you are not already in prison? — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) June 19, 2023

You should focus more on those 13 indictments and less on people's dermatological issues. — Jared Poland (@Jared_Poland) June 19, 2023

Ugh, George just has to remind everybody of his maturity level every once in awhile. — 🇺🇦 Howie Bockslytner 🇺🇦 (@bockslytner) June 19, 2023

A fine example of Republican priorities. — AFloridaWoman (@scrappyone76) June 19, 2023

The charges against George Santos

Freshman Rep. Santos was indicted last month on 13 charges. These include seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

Santos pleaded not guilty to all charges and is due to appear in court again on June 30. He was released after paying a bond of $500,000.

Earlier this month, a judge agreed to unseal information on the three individuals who paid Santos’ bond money. However, Santos and his lawyers successfully appealed that decision. They said the individuals “truly fear for their health, safety and well-being” if named.

Last month, Santos reportedly settled historic theft charges in Brazil dating back to 2008. Aged 19, he used a stolen checkbook to go on a spending spree, splurging around $700 on clothing and shoes. The Washington Post reported the gay congressman signed a deal admitting the charges and agreeing to pay restitution and fines in exchange for authorities dropping the criminal case against him there.