George Santos’ next act has him collaborating with this muscle twink OnlyFans star & WHAAAAT?!!!

George Santos surprised all of us last year when he revealed he was married…using Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s passing as an excuse to hard-launch his husband.

But would it surprise anybody if the serial liar was cheating?

The disgraced ex-congressman from New York, who was expelled from the House last December, denies reports he’s seeing gay OnlyFans star Michael Doherty, a baby-faced 21-year-old muscle twink who says he’s the “top bad boy” on the site.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

Page Six reports the two Long Island natives were “spending time” together, a claim that Santos denies.

The 35-year-old pronounced fabulist insists he hired Doherty for his social media expertise.

Those special shoutouts to furries aren’t going to promote themselves!

I absolutely cannot believe the reality I am living in pic.twitter.com/Iq4g2tWe2Z — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) December 8, 2023

“Mr. Doherty owns a managing company for social media creators called Vizie, and I have engaged them to manage my social media portfolio,” Santos told Page Six.

“My relationship with him starts and ends there,” he added.

That might be believable…if only Santos hadn’t lied about his business background, Jewish heritage and mother dying on 9/11.

When it comes to trust, we are starting on the ground floor!

After weeks of exile, Santos reappeared in the news last week in another spending scandal. This time, the duplicitous diva is accused of spending $1,300 in campaign cash at the swanky Capitol Club three days after he was kicked out of Congress.

The New York Post reports that Santos billed his donors for the party.

Facing 23-count federal indictment, Santos allegedly used political donations to fund his high-flying lifestyle, along with creating a fraudulent consulting company that transferred thousands of dollars into one of his personal checking accounts.

Those payments, from a company called RedStone, were used to settle Santos’ credit card bills and purchase items worth $4,127.80 at the luxury brand Hermes.

Some of that money also went towards “smaller purchases” on OnlyFans, along with bills for Botox and Sephora.

That’s right, OnlyFans. Financial records show he spent thousands of dollars on the X-rated website.

Perhaps Santos is familiar with Doherty’s work?

Omg. Here’s George Santos in an interview in March laughing that he “just discovered what Only Fans is three weeks ago.”



His bank records show he used campaign funds on OnlyFans four months earlier. pic.twitter.com/TDjAYz922c — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) November 16, 2023

Doherty boasts an impressive social media following, with 363,000 followers on TikTok, 256,000 on Instagram and 124,400 on X, respectively. But it’s hard to see how his brand aligns with the infamous grifter’s.

Santos wears oversized coats and big sweaters.

Doherty wears…almost nothing.

But a closer look at Doherty’s profile indicates he and Santos might have some traits in common. Doherty’s company, Vizie Media, only has 299 followers on Instagram.

The company’s first post was December 24.

“Big thing’s [sic] are coming soon 💪🏼🚀 🇺🇸 #viziemedia #influence,” it reads.

No word on whether Doherty also attended Baruch College…

While Vizie’s future is debatable, Doherty clearly seems himself as an influencer. He records cheeky man on the street interviews often asking people if they are gay, and that’s where his other seeming commonality with Santos appears.

Some of Doherty’s videos have a right-wing tilt as he’s become bolder about revealing his more MAGA side in recent posts. One of his interview subjects rants about pronouns, much to Doherty’s agreement.

“Pronouns are the stupidest f*cking thing in the f*cking world,” the man says. “If you look like a f*cking girl, I’m gonna say ‘she.’ If you look like a dude, I’m saying ‘he.’ That is not our issue.”

“I don’t even think that’s controversial,” replies Doherty, who’s wearing an American flag bandana and sunglasses at night. Doherty also follows the disgraced ex-president on Instagram.

Next time Santos appears in court, we’ll have to see if a smooth-faced, muscular twink is at his side!

Looks like Doherty, who is dating a fellow video creator Danny Edwin Jesús, plans to have Santos on an upcoming episode of his podcast.

Quite the right-wing match!