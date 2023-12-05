George Santos is hired by Senator John Fetterman to troll fellow lawmaker

George Santos was kicked out of Congress last Friday. He became only the sixth Representative in US history to experience expulsion from the House.
The scandal-hit, gay, former lawmaker wasted no time in attempting to monetize his notoriety. He signed up to the personalized video website, Cameo, and began responding to requests for video messages.
One of the first people to commission Santos for a message was Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman. The Democrat’s office reportedly paid around $343 for Santos to make a video for their friend “Bobby from Jersey”.
It turned out to be for New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez (D), who is facing a similar wave of misconduct allegations. These include accepting bribes from a foreign government and conspiring to act as a foreign agent. Menedez denies the charges.
Fellow lawmakers from across the political spectrum have called on Menedez to resign.
Taking to X, Fetterman posted the video and said, “I thought my ethically-challenged colleague
@BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems. So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give ‘Bobby from Jersey’ some advice.”
What was Santos’ advice to “Bobby”?: “Don’t get bogged down by all the haters.”
When Fetterman’s tweet came to Santos’ attention, he didn’t appear bothered. In fact, he seemed to find it funny.
However, another video led to a more terse exchange online.
“A transphobic fool”
Nebraska State Senator Megan Hunt, who is bisexual and Independent, received a Santos Cameo as a gift from a friend. Again, we’re guessing Santos didn’t know it was for a lawmaker.
Santos advised Megan, “Screw the haters … they can boot me out of Congress but they can’t take away my good humor or my larger-than-life personality! Be yourself, unapologetically.”
Hunt posted the tweet and called it her “gift of the year”. However, in a later tweet she clarified her views on Santos. She called him, “a transphobic fool who has defrauded and harmed people, who says what he has to say to get attention and probably doesn’t actually hold any personal moral convictions.”
Santos reacted angrily to the accusation of transphobia (despite only recently posting a video of himself alongside Marjorie Taylor Greene’s sign in Congress stating ‘There are TWO genders”).
“Transphobic??? Gurlll take several seats and try again,” Santos replied on X. “My best friend is a trans woman whom like me doesn’t agree with child sex changes or chemical castration.😘”
Hunt responded using Santos’ own language.
“Gurlll just say thank you for the attention and the $75 😂 I still have my job.”
According to Business Insider, Santos was charging $200 per video. However, the Fetterman video cost extra as his office requested it be sent within 24 hours.
Here’s another clip from one of Santos’ Cameo videos, in which he sings the praises of Botox and fillers.
No Congressional pension for Santos
Santos is wise to try and earn some cash from his infamy while it lasts. He’s unlikely to receive a Congressional pension. The privilege only goes to lawmakers who have served more than 4-5 years. However, even if that were not the case, Rep. Zach Nunn (R-Iowa) announced the Congressional Pension Accountability Act at a press conference yesterday.
The proposed legislation would deny a Congressional pension to any Rep. expelled from Congress, however long they served.
Santos’ expulsion prompted Nunn to pen the legislation.
