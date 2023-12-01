Meghan McCain’s interview with George Santos just before he was expelled from Congress hasn’t aged well

If George Santos needs a shoulder to cry on following his expulsion from Congress, he can always run to Meghan McCain!

Our favorite disgraced diva was voted out of Congress on Friday, with more than 100 Republicans joining Democrats to oust the serial liar, making him only the sixth lawmaker ever to be ousted from the chamber.

A mere one month earlier, Santos appeared on McCain’s podcast, where he played the victim card to a tee.

In a desperate attempt for relevancy, John McCain’s daughter was more than happy to serve as his sounding board.

“When we started this podcast, we had a list of people we wanted to interview. One of those figures was Congressman George Santos, because he’s a very controversial, household name in politics,” she said at the start of the show.

“My goal here is to author a safe environment for people of all backgrounds. While I may not agree with everything they say here or have done, I believe they should have the opportunity to share their side of the story.”

McCain referenced Santos’ notoriety many times during the hour-long softball conversation without ever mentioning why he’s so notable.

“We’re all just so interested in your career, and you have really fascinating viral moments,” she said. “I feel like there are a lot of misconceptions about you, and people don’t really know you.”

It’s true that we don’t know Santos… because everything he’s told us about himself is a lie–from his business record, to Jewish heritage, to his mother dying on 9/11, and so on.

But the death knell for the freshman rep came earlier this month, when the House Ethics Committee released a damning report about his allegedly illegal practices and behavior.

The lying congressman is accused of an array of crimes: stealing money from his congressional campaign to pay for his personal expenses, reporting fake loans, deceiving donors, and engaging in fraudulent business dealings.

Already facing a 23-count federal indictment, he’s accused of using the stolen funds to pay for Botox, Sephora and… OnlyFans.

On Friday, he dramatically fled the Capitol before the expulsion vote was even finished.

CNN's Manu Raju and other reporters try to get a word with George Santos after the House votes to expel him,



He says nothing, jumps into a car, and quickly leaves the scene. pic.twitter.com/7KdiUWrcwW — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 1, 2023

George Santos has been expelled from the House. The vote was 311 to 114. pic.twitter.com/ZBFXtIZb3d — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 1, 2023

Santos leaving the House pic.twitter.com/GGn5op14Wn — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) December 1, 2023

Drag Race sent an Untucked van to collect George Santos pic.twitter.com/ULG27rJmR7 — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) December 1, 2023

George Santos leaving the capitol: pic.twitter.com/lSwKyCIgwg — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) December 1, 2023

On McCain’s podcast, Santos said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s upset victory in 2018 was actually what propelled him to get into politics.

“When I saw our most famous bartender get elected in New York City. I thought, ‘If she can do this, I can do this, too!'” he remarked.

To prove his political bonafides, he relied a story about his Aunt Victoria quizzing him about New York City’s mayor and the state’s governor.

“My Aunt Victoria would make me rehearse who’s the mayor, Giuliani, who’s the governor, George Pataki. She would put this in me,” he claimed. “She would make me stand up for the pledge.”

For obvious reasons, we would normally question everything Santos says. But this Aunt Victoria anecdote may actually be true, because it’s so benign.

As a teenager, he could identify the governor of his state and mayor of NYC. Wow! With that kind of knowledge, it’s amazing he didn’t belong in the Model UN!

Or maybe he did? You never know with him.

One thing Santos did confirm is his Botox habit, which he said he started when he was 25. In addition, he said he used Ozempic to lose 99 pounds (!), and “spreads La Mer on his toast every morning.”

“I’m very stressed, I’m breaking out. [My skin] could be better,” he lamented.

This queen may not be a real congressman, but he’s a diva through and through.

we wanted gay representation in congress. we got gay representation in congress. suddenly, you don’t want gay representation in congress? sickening. https://t.co/Pi9Dd5drv9 — scotty (@plathiandc) November 16, 2023

One of Santos’ defrauded donors was Ohio Rep. Max Miller, along with his elderly mother. He lambasted Santos on the House Floor Thursday, saying, “You sir, are a crook!”

In response, Santos brought up Miller’s domestic violence charges.

This b*tch cuts deep!

Max Miller (R-OH): You’re a crook.



George Santos (R-NY): You’re a woman beater. pic.twitter.com/JOHZtXQE3n — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 30, 2023

YOU CAN NOT DEFEAT A BAD BITCH https://t.co/gXu6gJc0qK — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) December 1, 2023

On Friday, Miller released a statement explaining his experience with Santos. He says Santos’ campaign charged his personal credit, along with his mother’s, for contribution amounts that exceed FEC limits (the donation limit for individuals is $3,300 per election).

MAX MILLER just sent this email to all House Republicans. pic.twitter.com/wAFEmfh8FO — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 1, 2023

it’s 2023, fierceness is illegal and divas are being driven underground https://t.co/JUZUSGsUGl — alex (@alex_abads) December 1, 2023

GOP Rep. David Joyce just said on CNN that the effort to expel Santos was flagging until this email this morn convinced many Republicans to turn and vote for expulsion. https://t.co/60WPiHWa2c — Todd Zwillich (@toddzwillich) December 1, 2023

When she spoke to him just last month, McCain didn’t press Santos on any of his alleged crimes. But she did ask him the backstory behind that viral photo of him clutching an unidentified baby as he walked through the U.S. Capitol building.

George Santos just left Tim Burchett’s office with a baby in his arms. When asked if it was his baby, he said “not yet.” pic.twitter.com/QQsfPAo8hC — Matt Rice (@matt____rice) October 13, 2023

His explanation, unsurprisingly, raises more questions than answers.

“This was a child we had put together as an office to give them a baby shower gift and all that stuff. I love kids. I have my niece, Chloe, who’s five years old, and she’s the love of my life.”

“I’m like, ‘Oh my God, do you mind if I bring this baby across the hall to Congressman Tim Burchett? He loves kids.’ Just a week earlier, Lauren Boebert had brought in her grandson, and we were all fawning over him, and Tim Burchett just had this baby, and this baby loves Tim. I’m like, ‘We’ve got to take this baby for Tim Burchett to bless him.’”

OK, first of all… who would lend their baby to George Santos?! And what does he mean when he says, “A child we had put together as an office?”

Was this baby made in a publicity stunt lab?

Making matters even more absurd, Santos was sparring with reporters with the baby in his arms. He told McCain he was suffering from an anxiety attack.

“The emotion was, I’m carrying somebody’s entire world in my hands. The responsibility, I was powerless! I had a lot of responsibility, and I got very nervous and very scared. I cried of anxiety in Tim Burchett’s office.”

Santos also lamented that he doesn’t feel comfortable going to gay bars.

“I’m not quite the gay world type of scene guy. There’s one place in DC I don’t hang out in, and I always joke about it, but I will not hang out in Dupont Circle,” he said. “The gays will eat me alive! I’m a gay conservative. It’s alien to them.”

But Santos hasn’t alienated every gay man. He just celebrated his two-year anniversary with his husband, Matt, whom he hard-launched following Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s death.

He told McCain he met Matt on Grindr. When asked why his husband seldom appears in public, Santos said he struggles with his newfound infamy.

“He enjoyed our privacy so much. I didn’t come here seeking the spotlight or anything. The way I looked at was, ‘I want to come here to do my job,’ and then obviously everything fell apart on me.”

What a gay tragedy. Santos goes to Washington, only to get exposed as a criminal!

McCain hasn’t yet commented on her GBF’s expulsion from Congress.

What a sad, sad duo.

kinda iconic you gotta admit pic.twitter.com/2hvJuFqXcS — David Mack (@davidmackau) December 1, 2023